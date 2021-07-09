Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Minor Lines: Devlin Granberg continues to rake

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland W 8-3 Jeisson Rosario, CF: 0-3, 2 RBI. Devlin Granberg, RF: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB. Andrew Politi (SP; W): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K (51 pitches) Alex Scherff: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (17 pitches)

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox Minor Lines#Worcester Ppd Portland W#Fangraphs#T Shirt Collection Take#Greenville W#Era#Salem Ppd Fcl W#Ss#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBbostonnews.net

Outfield defense helps Red Sox edge Angels

Home runs by Christian Arroyo and Rafael Devers and some key throws from the outfield helped lift the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Devers, voted the American League starter at third base for the All-Star Game, hit...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Draft Profile: Jordan Lawlar

We are now under a week to go until we get to this year’s MLB Draft, and the Red Sox are picking as high as they have in a half-century. With the fourth overall selection, the team has a chance to add real, premium talent to their farm system in a way that is just not common for them in their franchise’s history. With that in mind, in the six days leading up to the draft we are going to take a look at what seems to be a near-consensus on the top seven players for the Red Sox to consider with their first pick. We cover a high school shortstop for a second straight day, pivoting over to coverage of Jordan Lawlar.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Angels' Ohtani gets best of Red Sox

The Red Sox have already lost to Shohei Ohtani at the plate once this season, when he hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning as the Angels took the final game of their mid-May series at Fenway Park. On Tuesday, the Angels superstar got the better of them on the mound, too.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Angels lineup: One for the road?

The Red Sox look to leave California on a high note as they look to take the series against the Angels behind Eduardo Rodriguez (4:07 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market). Unfortunately for Boston, Nate Eovaldi wasn’t able to outduel Shohei Ohtani in Tuesday night’s game, meaning the Sox are looking to escape Orange County with a winning record in a battle of pitchers who have struggled this year despite decent-to-good peripherals. E-Rod has started to turn his season around, going six scoreless innings against Oakland last time out, bringing his ERA down to 5.42—still a full two runs or so below FanGraphs’s FIPpy projections. Andrew Heaney, the Angels’ starter, comes into the game with a 5.40 ERA and underlying stats that suggest he’s about a single run better, which means the Sox are clearly going to win 4.4-3.4. Hooray!
Oakland, CAAthletics Nation

Game Thread #86: A’s vs. Red Sox

The Oakland A’s and Boston Red Sox only finished playing their last game about half an hour ago, but it’s already time for the rubber match series finale. The two clubs went at it for 4 hours and 24 minutes yesterday afternoon and into the evening, with the A’s prevailing in a 12th-inning comeback walk-off.
MLBchatsports.com

The Red Seat Podcast: Red Hot, Red Sox

In a very full and very fun episode of “The Red Seat,” Keaton and I dive into all things Boston Red Sox. The first three-fourths of the show focuses on their success. How do the Red Sox find themselves on a 100-plus-win pace? We dive into the success of the bullpen, three starting pitchers succeeding at a high level, and the top of the team's offense.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: Tyreque Reed heats back up

Addison Reed, Triston Casas, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Joe W. Davis, Northcut, Jason Groome, Greenville, Taiwan. Welcome to a new feature here at Over The Monster in which we will be looking at the best players on the farm from the past week. With the new minor-league schedule being implemented this year that has teams playing six-game series every week with Mondays off, there are no Minor Lines on Tuesdays. We figured rather than just leaving that timeslot blank every week, we’d hand out some fake, virtual hardware. Each week, we’ll pick players of the week for both position players and pitchers, as well as an honorable mention in each category. (See Previous Winners Here)
Portland, MESun-Journal

Sports Digest: Granberg powers Sea Dogs to fourth straight win

Devlin Granberg was 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored, finishing a single short of a cycle, and the Portland Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to four games with an 8-3 win Thursday night against the Hartford Yard Goats at Hadlock Field. Granberg erased an early...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Angels Series Preview

The Angels have the most exciting player the league has seen in decades, and perhaps ever, but they are still hovering around .500 as their other legendary player sits on the injured list. Record. 42-41 Head-to-head record. Red Sox 2, Angels 1. Trend. Up. This series is the last of...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Tough starts down on the complex

FCL L 1-5 Brainer Bonaci, SS: 0-4, 1 K. Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP; L): 1.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 2 K. This was a total beatdown for the FCL Sox, who have gotten off to a very tough start thus far. They’ve lost each of their first five games on the season, with the offense in particular just not getting going. They had only the two hits in this game, and of their starting nine only two have an OPS even as high as .500. Valdez is one of those two hiters, though, and he’s actually off to a nice start with a couple of nice games in a row. But the Red Sox will be looking for more from guys like Decker, Jordan and Bonaci as well. On the mound, it was a nice day for Suero, who made it as high as Greenville for a short stint in 2019 but is back on the complex as a 24-year-old, hoping he can latch on in the bullpen. He’s allowed just one unearned run through 3 2⁄3 innings to start this season, striking out three without a walk.
BaseballPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Red Sox troll disbelievers with spicy Twitter bio

The Red Sox are feeling good about themselves. Who can blame them?. Coming out of taking two of three games against Oakland, allowing them to sit with a major league-best 53 wins (tied with the Giants and Dodgers), Alex Cora's club has a 4 1/2-game lead on second-place Tampa Bay. Oh, and they are 10 games up on the Yankees.
MLBOver the Monster

How Many Players On the 2021 Red Sox Are Better Than Mookie Betts?

Ok first of all, I’m not here for any Mookie Betts slander, and I hope you aren’t either. Mookie is right at the top of an extensive list of athletes who have electrified the best sports city in the world for the last two decades, but just one depressing year of baseball after trading away the most valuable player in the American League the Red Sox are fun again and look like legitimate World Series contenders.
MLBnumberfire.com

Hunter Renfroe starting for Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Renfroe is getting the nod in right field while batting fifth in the order against Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Renfroe for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
MLBMilford Daily News

Red Sox and Yankees rivalry extends to minor leagues

WORCESTER — The Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees rivalry is very much alive at the minor league level. It’s a bit different than the historic all-out battles and hatred between the clubs, but minor leaguers start to get a true feel for the rivalry at the Triple-A level. For decades it was the Pawtucket Red Sox vs. the Columbus Clippers. Now, it’s the Worcester Red Sox vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy