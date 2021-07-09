Red Sox Minor Lines: Devlin Granberg continues to rake

FCL L 1-5 Brainer Bonaci, SS: 0-4, 1 K. Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP; L): 1.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 2 K. This was a total beatdown for the FCL Sox, who have gotten off to a very tough start thus far. They’ve lost each of their first five games on the season, with the offense in particular just not getting going. They had only the two hits in this game, and of their starting nine only two have an OPS even as high as .500. Valdez is one of those two hiters, though, and he’s actually off to a nice start with a couple of nice games in a row. But the Red Sox will be looking for more from guys like Decker, Jordan and Bonaci as well. On the mound, it was a nice day for Suero, who made it as high as Greenville for a short stint in 2019 but is back on the complex as a 24-year-old, hoping he can latch on in the bullpen. He’s allowed just one unearned run through 3 2⁄3 innings to start this season, striking out three without a walk.