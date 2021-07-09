CRT may not be the answer, but much still needs to be done

Critical race theory (CRT) is probably not the answer; it is too ill-defined and academic-sounding for most people. On the other hand, public comments of some political leaders seem to indicate they may not fully understand the question. When people say things like, “No matter your social class, ... you have the opportunity to achieve anything ... here in Utah, we will not teach our children that one race is inferior or superior to another,” and, emphatically, “We must not rewrite history,” these are among our most truly laudable ideals and goals.