Thinking of moving to Montenegro? This article consists of the information you might need if you plan on buying a house in Montenegro!. Moving to a new place is never easy. Starting a new life means the beginning of a new journey. It takes time, yes, but it will probably be worth it once you see the fruit of what you worked hard for. One of the factors people consider when moving abroad is buying a new house, or maybe renting one. In this short guide, we will try to answer some of the most common questions people ask when they want to move to Montenegro and are considering buying a house here.