Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Haiti Crisis: Professional Hitmen, DEA Rumors, And Power Struggles — 5 Things To Know About The Chaotic Situation

By Madison J. Gray
BET
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaiti is in disarray after the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse early Wednesday at his residence. His wife Martine was critically wounded and is currently in the hospital. The nation had already been facing political, social, and economic upheaval from poverty and violence and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, it is also still trying to recover from a devastating 2010 earthquake that killed 250,000 people.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Hitmen#Rumor#Politics#Dea Rumors#National Police#The Associated Press#Spanish#Journal La Diaspora#American#English#The U S State Department#Supreme Court#The Haitian Times#The World Bank#Western Nations#Haitians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Americas
News Break
Rumor Has It
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Haitian first lady is seen in a sling at tribute for assassinated president Jovenel Moise amid violence ahead of his funeral - as it's revealed Colombian veterans involved in killing trained at Fort Benning

The widow of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was seen wearing a sling at a tribute for her husband while violence has started ahead of his funeral. Martine Moïse, 47, appeared in public with her three children for the first time since her surprise return to Haiti on Saturday as she attended ceremonies are being held to commemorate her husband in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
U.S. PoliticsMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

The U.S. has been no friend to Haiti

The recent assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise has created a great deal of confusion, not only about the crime itself but about the role that the United States might play in that nation. Scant and contradictory information make it difficult to discern who benefits from his killing. Moise was...
Advocacywgnradio.com

Violence flares in Haiti ahead of slain president’s funeral

QUARTIER-MORIN, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of workers fled businesses in northern Haiti on Wednesday after demonstrations near the hometown of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse grew violent ahead of his funeral. Associated Press journalists observed the body of one man who witnesses said was shot in the community of Quartier-Morin, which...
Politicsksl.com

Slain Haitian leader's widow blames political enemies as power struggle intensifies

Haitian National Policemen guard the entrance to the U.S. Embassy as people gather to ask for asylum following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 9, 2021. (Ricardo Arduengo, Reuters) PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) — The widow of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Saturday accused shadowy enemies of organizing his assassination to stop democratic change, as a struggle for power intensified in the Caribbean nation.
Militaryeverythinglubbock.com

Haiti leader’s slaying exposes role of ex-Colombian soldiers

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic squeezed Colombia, the Romero family was in need of money to pay the mortgage. Mauricio Romero Medina’s $790 a month pension as a retired soldier wasn’t going far. Then came a call offering a solution. When Romero answered the phone on June...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Protestsaudacy.com

Violence, protests overshadow Mass for slain Haitian leader

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — Demonstrations in Cap-Haitien turned violent on Thursday as gunshots rang out while supporters of slain President Jovenel Moïse blocked roads and demanded justice while threatening to disrupt his upcoming funeral. A heavily armed police convoy carrying unknown officials rushed through a barricade of flaming tires set...
POTUSWashington Post

In Haiti, rivals claw for power as crisis escalates after assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The race to fill Haiti's political vacuum after the brazen assassination of President Jovenel Moïse shifted into high-stakes power plays on Saturday, with rivals battling over the nation's leadership amid competing charges of "coups" in progress. The struggle for control of the country came as acting prime...
Politicsdallassun.com

Roiled by Presidential Assassination, Haiti Swears in New PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Haiti's new prime minister, Ariel Henry, took office Tuesday in the aftermath of the president's assassination two weeks ago, pledging to improve the country's dire security and to organize long-delayed elections. Henry was installed as head of a new government in an attempt to stabilize a country...
PoliticsVoice of America

Haitians, UN Officials Pay Tribute to Slain President Moise

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI/UNITED NATIONS - Supporters of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise gathered Wednesday near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince to honor him, placing multiple floral wreaths near the palace gates. "We will never forget you," a man said as he placed a wreath on the ground. "I have no strength...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti to Inaugurate New Cabinet Led by Ariel Henry

Port-au-Prince [Haiti] July 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Haiti will swear in the new government led by Prime Minister-designate Ariel Henry on Tuesday, the authorities said. Henry, who previously served as the interior minister, will replace acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took over the top office after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in early July. Joseph will lead the ministry of foreign affairs.
Politicsarcamax.com

Haiti leader says he will step down amid power struggle

Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has been leading the nation since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will step down in coming days amid an ongoing power struggle. Joseph told the Washington Post Monday that he will be handing over the country to Ariel Henry, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy