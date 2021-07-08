Haiti Crisis: Professional Hitmen, DEA Rumors, And Power Struggles — 5 Things To Know About The Chaotic Situation
Haiti is in disarray after the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse early Wednesday at his residence. His wife Martine was critically wounded and is currently in the hospital. The nation had already been facing political, social, and economic upheaval from poverty and violence and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, it is also still trying to recover from a devastating 2010 earthquake that killed 250,000 people.www.bet.com
