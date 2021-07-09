B1G 2021: Rutgers Week Potluck #3! Nice Things

It’s easy to hand wave away 2020 and say that it really doesn’t count. Which is good, because that is what UW fans want to do. If nothing else, CFB 2021 will provide a great chance to watch the editing of team narratives in real time. Has Indiana arrived, or did they parlay an improbable victory over PSU and general disinterest in the rest of the East into a fluke that won’t be replicated anytime soon? Did Iowa gack away one of their occasional special seasons (2009, 2015) or have they actually raised the bar? And, most relevant for this week, did UW’s 2020 indicate they’re becoming the odd-year good/even-year disappointing yang to NW’s even-year good/odd-year bad yin in perhaps the least Zen usage of this concept in recorded history?