Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

B1G 2021: Rutgers Week Potluck #3! Nice Things

By ZuzuRU
offtackleempire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo I’ll shoot straight. I know people hate New Jersey (and screw you). Somehow this still persists in the year 2021. People hate New Jersey so much that we are the only state (as far as I can tell) that has a “Be Nice to It” week. Yes, the first...

www.offtackleempire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Jeffries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Turnpike#American Football#Rutgers Week Potluck#Off Tackle Empire#Rutgers Football Name#Illinutgers#Sec#Ii#Wsr#Apush#Twins Mets#Ef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsAthlonSports.com

College Football's Coaches on the Hot Seat for 2021

After an unusual 2020, normalcy will return for college football’s 2021 season. Despite concerns over revenue throughout the abbreviated '20 campaign, the coaching carousel was still active with 17 changes. But with things back to normal, the carousel could be even more noisy this fall. As usual, plenty of coaches are feeling pressure for the '21 season. USC's Clay Helton takes the top spot, but Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Texas Tech's Matt Wells aren't far behind. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is also under pressure to get the program pointed in the right direction after a 2-4 record last season.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Big Ten should be a better conference

The Ohio State football program has been helping the Big Ten keep a high profile as a conference. This year, the conference should be better in general. The Ohio State football team has dominated the Big Ten in recent years. They are clearly the best team in the conference and no team will come close to overtaking them in 2021 anyway. The Big Ten wasn’t very good as a whole last year though in the pandemic-shortened season.
Wisconsin Stateofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021: Wisconsin Cocktail Party Preview

It’s easy to hand wave away 2020 and say that it really doesn’t count. Which is good, because that is what UW fans want to do. If nothing else, CFB 2021 will provide a great chance to watch the editing of team narratives in real time. Has Indiana arrived, or did they parlay an improbable victory over PSU and general disinterest in the rest of the East into a fluke that won’t be replicated anytime soon? Did Iowa gack away one of their occasional special seasons (2009, 2015) or have they actually raised the bar? And, most relevant for this week, did UW’s 2020 indicate they’re becoming the odd-year good/even-year disappointing yang to NW’s even-year good/odd-year bad yin in perhaps the least Zen usage of this concept in recorded history?
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 School Makes ‘Most Sense’ For Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is shaping up to be one of the biggest college football recruits of all-time. The five-star quarterback prospect is the No. 1 player at his position in the class of 2023. He’s already getting serious interest from nearly every major program in the country.
Nebraska Stateofftackleempire.com

Nebraska hires Trev Alberts: Roundtable and Reactions

It’s been a big day for Iowa fans. Yes, you’re correct, there ARE some things you remember about new Nebraska Cornhuskers AD Trev Alberts:. He was the Athletics Director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, which you now know athletically as the Omaha Mavericks, who guided them to Division I sports.
Politicsofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021, Potluck #4: Predicting how the Wisconsin Badgers finish 2021

Thanks for sticking with us during Wisconsin Week throughout that little SBNation/Vox power outage this morning!. Sorry about the disruption to your regularly-scheduled wisconsin programming. As is our Thursday tradition, we’ve got a Predictions Potluck for you! Today we’re talking festivals, festbier, and, shitting relentlessly on Notre Dame—while telling you...
NFLofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021: Running Back U, A Wisconsin Offense Preview

Before we get started, it’s time for an OTE tradition: A Sporcle quiz that of course you (probably) won’t be able to finish. I didn’t spend really any time trying to figure it out, but I honestly cannot figure out when “present” is in that quiz. Obviously this title is...
Wisconsin Stateofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021, Wisconsin Potluck #3: Getting defensive (about Wisconsin traditions)

Purdue (3-2, 1-0) was coming to Madison to take on the #12-ranked Badgers (5-0, 2-0) for homecoming. While UW was favored, it was a real “prove-it” game for Wisconsin. The Badgers required a 4th-quarter comeback the week before to defeat a bad Indiana squad. Purdue’s losses were competitive games against bowl-bound USC and Notre Dame teams. [Purdue blew a two-score lead in the last 5 minutes in South Bend. Gave the game away, really.]
NFL247Sports

Penn State lands commitment from 4-star RB Kaytron Allen

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back Kaytron Allen wasn’t sure what to expect when he took his first official visit in June. A trip to Penn State on June 4 was originally seen as a courtesy to Nittany Lions’ running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider, but it came so much more.
College Sports247Sports

College football recruiting: Previewing 5-star ATH Keon Sabb's commitment announcement

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star athlete Keon Sabb is a notable name to know among the elite recruits in the classes of 2022 and '23 ready for commitment announcements this weekend on CBS Sports HQ. Before Sabb's Saturday decision at 4 p.m. ET, the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast delved deeper into a group of finalists that includes Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Penn State and Texas A&M.
Penn, PAState College

Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Add Another Four-Star Back to 2022 Class

Penn State has added its 11th, four-star prospect to its 2022 recruiting class, this time in the form of 5-foot-11, 220 pound Kaytron Allen from IMG Academy in Florida. Allen verbally committed to the Nittany Lions late Friday afternoon and choose Penn State over a handful of final schools including Georgia, Michigan State and Florida.
Daleville, VACBS Sports

Virginia Tech football recruiting: Four-star OL Gunner Givens commits to Justin Fuente and the Hokies

One of the nation's top interior offensive lineman has made his college decision. Gunner Givens, a four-star offensive lineman from Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia, announced Friday afternoon on CBS Sports HQ that he will continue his playing career at Virginia Tech. Givens chose the Hokies over finalists Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State.
Georgia Statetigernet.com

Re: Georgia matchup

Georgia’s strength is playing run defense. They’re talented up front but not necessarily deep. It looks like they’ll use a 3-4 alignment in order to shift resources to the back end and shore up their pass defense. The two DB transfers they got will help a lot but don’t kid yourself, they went into the transfer portal for a reason.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NJ.com

How might Greg Schiano deploy his two 4-star linebacker commits together at Rutgers?

Seven four-star recruits have committed to Rutgers’ 2022 class, two of whom are linebackers from New Jersey’s bordering states. Anthony Johnson is a highly-decorated thumper from Neumann Goretti in Philadelphia while Erasmus Hall’s (Brooklyn, N.Y.) Moses Walker is New York’s top recruit, overall. Both boast robust offer lists, great frames, and skillsets that should help them impact the Big Ten. But, how will they complement each other in Rutgers’ defense?

Comments / 0

Community Policy