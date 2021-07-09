2021 Report Card: Libor Hajek

The upcoming Seattle expansion draft helped cause a large flurry of NHL transactions in the early weekend. Teams made moves to try and protect more of their desirable players from the draft and to clear some salary. With these trades also came some surprising news of players that will be left unprotected in the expansion draft. There was also a major contract extension that’s going to help set the market for other possible extensions. After so many moves happening, here is a recap of the significant happenings and what they mean going forward.