Cowden, IL

William “Bill” Dale Peifer, Jr., 89

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Bill” Dale Peifer, Jr., 89, of Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of St. Peters, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2021. Born in Cowden, Illinois, on April 12, 1932, to Buena Elizabeth and William D. Peifer, Sr., Billy Dale was the first of 14 children. Bill loved mushroom hunting, his sweets, going to the casino, the country of Japan and his military service. He served in the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from both the military and McDonnell Douglas where he helped to develop the Harpoon Missile and was a member of NASA’s Skylab team. He and his wife, Elizabeth, operated Happy Time Schools in O’Fallon, Missouri, for 40 years.

