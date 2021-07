Without a doubt, blackjack is the most popular casino table game ever. Its ruleset is super simple to master, and it has the lowest house edge (0.5%) of all the casino classics if you know how to use proper strategy. Though the origins of this exciting gambling game are a bit muddy, card historians tell us that it likely made its way onto US soil in the early-1800s. Since 2008, you can also find it in Maryland casinos. Naturally, though, a more accessible option would be to enjoy live croupier blackjack online. However, if you are dead set on playing hands of twenty-one at a physical venue, taking in a real-world casino atmosphere with all its hustle and bustle, here are the best spots in Maryland to do so.