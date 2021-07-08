Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelbyville, IL

Helen P. Gingrey, 76

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen P. Gingrey, 76, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 10:07 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Shelbyville, IL. Helen was born on November 20, 1944, in Eldred, the daughter of Alfred and Hilda (Scott) Fielder. She owned and operated J and H Tropical Fish and Supplies in Shelbyville, for nearly 30 years, where her passion and greatest pride was caring for and nurturing her client’s four-legged family members. She also enjoyed crocheting and shopping.

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldred, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Neoga, IL
City
Shelbyville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy