Helen P. Gingrey, 76, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 10:07 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Shelbyville, IL. Helen was born on November 20, 1944, in Eldred, the daughter of Alfred and Hilda (Scott) Fielder. She owned and operated J and H Tropical Fish and Supplies in Shelbyville, for nearly 30 years, where her passion and greatest pride was caring for and nurturing her client’s four-legged family members. She also enjoyed crocheting and shopping.