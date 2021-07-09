Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd To Adopt MITECH’s TRAC Collateral Management System in the Cloud
The TRAC software will be implemented on a Cloud infrastructure, with the aim of going-live with the system before the end of the year. The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB) is adopting MITECH’s system TRAC to support a continuous and significant growth in its Commodity Trade Finance (CTF) business. TRAC is a Trade Risk and Collateral Management system supporting Structured Trade Commodity Finance. The TRAC solution handles not only Transactional Commodity Finance but Borrowing Base structures as well.aithority.com
Comments / 0