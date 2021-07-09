Cancel
Economy

Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd To Adopt MITECH’s TRAC Collateral Management System in the Cloud

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

The TRAC software will be implemented on a Cloud infrastructure, with the aim of going-live with the system before the end of the year. The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB) is adopting MITECH’s system TRAC to support a continuous and significant growth in its Commodity Trade Finance (CTF) business. TRAC is a Trade Risk and Collateral Management system supporting Structured Trade Commodity Finance. The TRAC solution handles not only Transactional Commodity Finance but Borrowing Base structures as well.

aithority.com

