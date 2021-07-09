Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd To Adopt MITECH’s TRAC Collateral Management System in the Cloud

Click to learn more about co-author Kelvin Looi. Click to learn more about co-author Mike Ashwell. Most companies are either considering cloud, if not on a cloud adoption journey already. If you are responsible for Master Data Management (MDM) in your company, you are likely considering moving or implementing MDM on the cloud. Although there are still some challenges and kinks to work out in cloud technology, there are cost efficiencies, agility benefits, and many other advantages that should be driving you to look at cloud as a base for your current and future MDM implementations.