Most WG&E customers caught up with bills in wake of pandemic

WESTFIELD- Westfield Gas & Electric announced July 7 that the majority of customers with delinquent bills due to the pandemic have fully caught up with their payments. During the July 7 Municipal Light Board (MLB) meeting, Customer Accounts and Credit Manager Arlene Paton said that a letter had been sent to more than 3,000 customers with bills more than 60 days past due in March. She said that some customers reached out shortly after the letter was sent to set up a payment plan, but that a significant number of customers did not.