Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, MA

Most WG&E customers caught up with bills in wake of pandemic

By Peter Currier
thewestfieldnews.com
 10 days ago

WESTFIELD- Westfield Gas & Electric announced July 7 that the majority of customers with delinquent bills due to the pandemic have fully caught up with their payments. During the July 7 Municipal Light Board (MLB) meeting, Customer Accounts and Credit Manager Arlene Paton said that a letter had been sent to more than 3,000 customers with bills more than 60 days past due in March. She said that some customers reached out shortly after the letter was sent to set up a payment plan, but that a significant number of customers did not.

thewestfieldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Westfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Westfield, MA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Wg E#Customer Accounts#Credit#Whip City Fiber#Liheap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Industry
News Break
MLB
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy