MBREA’s government affairs committee returns to Beacon Hill - by Allan Cohen

Getting a bill passed by the Massachusetts legislature and having it signed by the governor takes Herculean effort. Support at several levels is required starting at grassroots and ending with the Governor. The process is intentionally rigorous, which protects us from flighty ideas being quickly adopted. On the flip side, most bills will take up to two years or do not pass at all. Many great ideas die in committee valley. Each bill sounds good to someone, but most lack enough broad support to favorably pass.