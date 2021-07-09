Cancel
Environment

LOCAL WEATHER FRIDAY , JULY 9

Cover picture for the articleLocal weather report for Friday,July 9. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 77° to a high of 85°. Sunrise is 5:52 AM and Sunset 7:52 PM . Night. There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 60% chance of rain during the evening.

EnvironmentWAVY News 10

Blog: Heat Finally Breaks! Some More Rain Though.

Over the last 2 weeks we have had a lot of heat. High temperatures have been in the low-mid 90s for about 8 days. The heat index was near 100. Today we are finally going to put the brakes on the temperature pedal and cool down. The cool front has moved into the region, but it is stalling out.
Environmentnavarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER MONDAY , JULY 19

Local weather report for Monday,July 19. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 76° to a high of 88°. Sunrise is 5:58 AM and Sunset 7:49 PM . Night . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 60% chance of rain during the evening.
Albany, GAWALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chances for showers and thunderstorms are not over yet. Thanks to our upper level pattern, we are going to see a disturbance that will bring in more elevated rain chances for the start of the new work week. Showers and thunderstorms are lilely to widespread by the afternoon and evening. There will not be a high chance for severe weather with these showers and thunderstorms, but we cannot rule out a few areas of flooding especially showers just sit over the same areas. Stay tuned and stay alert. The next few days will feature the same pattern as we will see today with higher chances for showers and thunderstorms. We will be seeing scattered coverage starting on Thursday and will see that through the next weekend.

