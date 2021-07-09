Cancel
The Trump presidency left Facebook deeply unpopular and wealthier than ever

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 10 days ago
The presidency of Donald Trump spawned one scandal after another for Facebook, from its help spreading Russian information in 2016 to the 2018 Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting revelations to Facebook's central role in facilitating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Those scandals have helped make Facebook deeply unpopular in Washington and even among its own users, The New York Times reports. At the same time, "Facebook's market valuation is now over $1 trillion."

