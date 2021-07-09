Cancel
Vince Staples, Styles P, IDK and More – New Projects This Week

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
Y105
Y105
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another week means a new set of heat to get your vibe right for the weekend. Today (July 9), there's new music from a charismatic and comedic rapper from the West Coast, a veteran MC out of Yonkers, N.Y. and an anecdotal rhymer reppin' the DMV area. Vince Staples drops...

Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com
MusicComplex

Vince Staples on Why He Considers Jay-Z the GOAT

In an interview with Billboard published alongside the release of his new self-titled album, Vince Staples revealed why he considers Jay-Z the GOAT. When asked what makes Hov the greatest rapper of all time, Staples asserted that Jigga is one of one. “He’s Jay-Z,” the Long Beach rapper explained. “There’s...
Musicthesource.com

Vince Staples Releases New Self Titled Album

Vince Staples has returned with his self-titled debut album. The release is his first since 2018’s FM! and highlights the Long Beach native’s upbringing, along with his mentality that juggles the burdens of the past and prepares for the successes of the future. Before the release of the album, Staples...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, Charlotte Day Wilson, Moin, and Koreless. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Music2dopeboyz.com

Vince Staples Bodies A Freestyle For LA Leakers

In just two years, the nearly three-wait many of us have endured for a new Vince Staples album will come to an end. The Long Beach rapper will share his third album, a self-titled effort, on July 9, but before that arrives, he stopped by Power 106’s LA Leakers to body a new freestyle.
Musicyr.media

Vince Staples Returns With A Self-Titled LP

Ramona Park legend Vince Staples returns his self-titled album, “Vince Staples” today. The self-titled album marks Vince Staples’ first project since his 2018 EP FM!. With a run time of 22 minutes, the Kenny Beats produced LP contains one feature from singer Fousheé. Earlier this week, Vince Staples delivered a...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Gets Soulful On "SUNDOWN TOWN"

Vince Staples and Kenny Beats have united, once again. The Long Beach rapper returned this week with the release of his self-titled album. It marks his first project in four years since the release of 2018's FM! but he remained relatively low-key with the exception of a few releases. Vince's...
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Post Malone, and More

The summer is just getting started, and so are the new music releases. This week, Vince Staples dropped his self-titled album featuring the high-energy highlight “Mhm.” Snoh Alegra and Tyler, the Creator teamed up for their danceable hit “Neon Peach,” from Snoh’s latest project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. And Bas teamed up with J. Cole and Lil Tjay for “The Jackie,” while Post Malone flew solo on his braggadocious single “Motley Crew.” There’s also new music from Tinashe, IDK, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples & Fousheé Team Up On "Take Me Home"

There's been a few projects that Vince Staples announced in the past year but none of them have been released. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest album, the Kenny Beats-produced self-titled project. The 10-song effort continues to show Vince Staples' sonic and personal growth in the years since releasing FM! Vince Staples largely handles his new project on his own but he does call for assistance from Fousheé on "Take Me Home." The "Tip Toe" star handles hook duties while Vince reflects on his hometown of Long Beach. "Been all 'cross this atlas, but keep coming back to this place/ 'Cause they trapped us/ I preach what I practice, these streets all I know," he raps on the song.
Long Beach, CAhypebeast.com

Vince Staples Delivers "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" Visual

Vince Staples has released the official music video for “ARE YOU WITH THAT?,” a track from his latest eponymous record. Directed by Jack Begert, the accompanying visual highlights “voyeuristic moments” in the artist’s home of Long Beach, California and features images highlighting “Black joy and the beauty within the fringes.” Vince Staples was produced by Kenny Beats, who shared, “This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Vince Staples, Post Malone, & More

While it wasn't a wildly busy week for new music, there were definitely a few quality drops that you may have missed over the weekend. Last week, we were blessed with a new studio album from Vince Staples, a wonderfully produced album from Snoh Aalegra, a fresh full-length project from IDK, the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, and one-off singles from some of music's biggest names, including Post Malone, J. Cole (who is featured on a new song with Bas and Lil Tjay), and more.
Musichypebeast.com

IDK Returns With Introspective New Album 'USEE4YOURSELF'

IDK has returned with a new album, titled USEE4YOURSELF, featuring a slew of top-shelf talent, including Young Thug, Offset, Rico Nasty, T-Pain, Swae Lee, Sevyn Streeter and Slick Rick, among several others. The record showcases IDK’s musical and personal maturation since his debut album, Is He Real, in 2019. There...
MusicNME

Vince Staples releases new song ‘Are You With That?’ ahead of his third studio album

Vince Staples has unveiled another look at his upcoming self-titled album with a new song, ‘Are You With That?’. Issued via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records, the song follows up ‘Law of Averages’, which was released with the album announcement last month. Since that single, Staples has also unveiled the tracklist of ‘Vince Staples’ – find that below.
MusicComplex

Vince Staples Shares New Track “Are You With That?”

Just a few days after sharing the tracklist for his forthcoming self-titled album, Vince Staples returns with the release of his latest single, “Are You With That?”. Produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, “Are You With That?” arrives just a few weeks after the release of the LP’s lead single, “Law of Averages.”
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Vince Staples' Self-Titled LP Is a Concise Study in Peril and Paranoia

On FM!, his 2018 collaboration with Kenny Beats, Vince Staples treaded familiar territory, presenting stories past and present of running around his favorite haunt, Long Beach’s Ramona Park, and the streets that orbit it, as California backyard party music that might get played on the radio. Kenny reprises his role as chief collaborator on Staples’ self-titled new album, and this time, his production creates a different kind of veil, as he pairs his cavernous 808s with sparse, heavily filtered samples, sometimes evoking Bon Iver (“Law of Averages”) or Passion Pit (“The Shining”). Against this quiet backdrop, Vince’s sense of mortal peril and brilliantly concise songwriting come into focus more than ever.
Long Beach, CAculturedmag.com

Vince Staples Lets Down His Guard

Vince Staples has always been a storyteller. From 2015’s Summertime ’06 coming-of-age story to Big Fish Theory’s party rave in 2017, the Long Beach, California rapper has detailed everything from witnessing gang violence to celebrating California’s G-Funk era in his music. After taking a three-year breather following 2018’s FM!, his new self-titled album, out today, shares a more streamlined conversation.

