The Register's adventures into the world of Pi-powered Windows 11 continued today with the installation of the ARM64 version of Microsoft's popular Office suite. To recap, following some freely available instructions, we managed to get the Windows 11 Preview working on our Pi-400 last week. There were, however, a few hoops to jump through and we can confirm that a 16GB SD card was not the cleverest thing in the world to use. We also needed to activate Windows 11, sign it up to the Windows Insider program and massage the registry enough to permit access to the Dev Channel.