Loki might have only just wrapped on Disney Plus, but it seems we might be seeing Tom Hiddleston back as the trickster God sooner rather than later. A new report from THR suggests that Hiddleston will be reprising his role in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2, which is due out next year. This is the first time Hiddleston has been linked to the film, though the report says that Marvel hasn't confirmed the news.