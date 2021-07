Many small business owners feel like they cannot keep up with the changes in the market, consumer habits, and even simply the world in general. The truth is it can be an ever-moving finish line. Determining how to grow your business through modernization is not a one-size-fits-all process and that fact can be to your benefit. As someone who has already developed a business plan and turned that plan into a physical reality, you are already familiar with the process involved with development, which puts you ahead of the game.