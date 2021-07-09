When the Listing Appointment Doesn’t Go Your Way

In the not-so-distant past, the role of PR professionals everywhere was to help brands earn media attention. The approach was clear: create the key messages, send the pitch or release to the media, monitor for coverage. But the rise of digital publications, consumer threads like reddit, editors as content creators (i.e., editfluencers), and the impact of culture on the news cycle have all made earning attention a lot more complicated. Just look at our own behavior. On average, a person spends two seconds viewing a social post—not much time to read the content, let alone absorb it or express interest. So in this new frontier, how does a brand earn and hold attention with a tailored message that is thumb-stopping, salient, and relevant to their target audiences?