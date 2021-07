NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer, actor and filmmaker, John Schneider, joined award-winning broadcaster and podcaster, Candy O’Terry and Music City Mentor, Jacy Dawn Valeras on their current episode of their joint podcast project, Country Music Success Stories with Candy O’Terry. Learn how John snuck onto the set of a major motion picture and ended up in the movie, how he auditioned for the role of a southern boy when he came from New York and ended up with the role of a lifetime. Download this one on one interview with John Schneider, aka Bo Duke of The Dukes of Hazard. Country Music Success Stories with Candy O’Terry is well on the way to becoming a success story on its own. Subscribe to the podcast here and listen on all podcast platforms here.