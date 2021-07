NEW MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Farming is hard enough without having to worry about losing the very land you farm. "This year, I've just been hearing a lot...about the lack of access to land, not really related to the pandemic. It just seems to have come up more and more," Executive Director of Berkshire Grown Margaret Moulton said during a tour of Southern Berkshire Farms with the Massachusetts Agricultural Commissioner John Lebeaux. "So we're trying to give them a sense of what it means to be a farmer without a farm, particularly for a newer younger farmer who doesn't have the wherewithal to buy."