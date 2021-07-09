Cancel
Americas

Dominica Perfect For Families Looking For Sustainability Away From Congested Cities, Says Citizenship By Investment Head

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the 31st World Population Day marked on July 11, Hon. Emmanuel Nanthan, the head of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, said that Dominica is 'perfect' for families who want a sustainable nation to call their second home. As the world continues to face the consequences of overpopulation like inequality and climate change, Dominica has focused on becoming the world's first climate-resilient nation and achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he explained to CS Global Partners.

The UN established World Population Day to bring attention to population issues and their impact on economic development, equality, poverty, and the environment. The organisation projects that the world population will grow to 9.7 billion people in 30 years, almost two billion more than what it is in 2021. Today, more than half of the world's population lives in urban areas. Estimations to 2050 show that nearly 90 percent of urban growth is expected to occur in Asia and Africa.

"Applicants who choose Dominica's CBI Programme champion global citizenship. The revenue from their investment into the government fund option goes into making Dominica resilient and sustainable, and we also offer eco-friendly real-estate investment options to ensure sustainability remains a focus," said Nanthan. "Successful applicants are granted citizenship of Dominica and are assured that they have a home away from congested cities," he added.

Dominica, a small Caribbean nation of 72,000, has set an example of sustainability for the world. With the help of CBI funds, the country is constructing over 5,000 weather-proof homes for its citizens and rehabilitating its agriculture and fishing industries. It is also working towards building a geothermal plant to reduce electricity costs for consumers and provide energy to neighbouring islands.

CBI programmes legally grant citizenship status much faster than traditional immigration processes. Dominica's CBI programme provides applicants with a swift processing time, thorough due diligence and affordable investment options to develop local health, education and employment initiatives.

To better cater to families, Dominica has expanded the dependants clause of applications. Now, dependants can be related to either the main applicant or the main applicant's spouse, and there is also no age limitation on parents and grandparents.

With second citizenship from Dominica, individuals and their families can quickly formulate a Plan B and obtain global mobility without physically relocating, going through extensive interviews or waiting years as commonly associated with the traditional immigration process.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominica-perfect-for-families-looking-for-sustainability-away-from-congested-cities-says-citizenship-by-investment-head-301328133.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners

TheStreet

TheStreet

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
