HECO Announces Its Alliance Ambassador Program

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, has announced today the launch of its Alliance Ambassador Program. This is to aid in the further development of HECO's global presence and enhance services to developers and users.

The HECO Alliance Ambassador program is not only a global high-quality resource expansion plan but also a new way of collaboration which is designed to integrate global industry researchers, KOLs, and community elites together to subsidize community development globally. In the future, ambassadors will better serve all the developers and users in company with the validator nodes which were elected to help provide users with a high-performance and efficient large-scale commercial blockchain infrastructure.

It has been reported that the Alliance ambassador application channel will be open today. The HECO Alliance Ambassador program is open to all blockchain researchers, KOLs, and community advocates.

People who are elected as ambassadors can enjoy the following benefits:

  • A great opportunity to connect with the HECO team and local developer community, which will help developers be better deployed on the HECO Chain.
  • Eligibility to arrange and host HECO related events with the help of the HECO Foundation.
  • Generous rewards are provided to the ambassadors.

In order to improve the stability and ensure that the HECO Alliance Ambassador is an efficient and innovative team, there are no more than two ambassadors in each region. Ambassadors, essentially run with local communities, including communicating and transferring information with HECO team and these communities. They also expand the resources needed for the development of HECO. The termsof service of each ambassador who has successfully passed the assessment is six months.

"The HECO Alliance Ambassador program is more than a liaison between their communities and the HECO team. In addition, authority will be given to the ambassadors to facilitate the development of local projects which deployed on HECO chain," stated HECO's spokesperson. "We believe developer and user communities are vital to ensuring the long-term prosperity of the HECO chain. We sincerely hope everyone who is passionate about HECO joins us."

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 9.8 million total addresses with 408 million transactions made on the platform.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heco-announces-its-alliance-ambassador-program-301328610.html

SOURCE HECO Chain

