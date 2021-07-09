Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

KB Home Announces The Grand Opening Of Row Homes At Lacy Crossing, A New Community In A Prime Orange County Location. (Graphic: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Row Homes at Lacy Crossing, an enclave of new, single-family, detached homes in a prime Orange County location. The new community is situated in Santa Ana, California, near the East 4th Street exit off Interstate 5, providing easy access to the area's major employment centers and John Wayne Airport. Row Homes at Lacy Crossing is walking distance to schools and mass transit, and minutes away from Santa Ana's vibrant downtown, a popular shopping, dining, entertainment and cultural destination. The community is also just a short drive to Orange County's popular beaches, attractions and outdoor recreation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005030/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Row Homes at Lacy Crossing, a new community in a prime Orange County location. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The chic three-story homes showcase modern architecture and desirable design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community's floor plans feature four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,400 square feet.

"Our new Row Homes at Lacy Crossing community is an enclave of homes that feature modern architecture in a prime Orange County location," said Steve Ruffner, President of KB Home's Coastal division. "The community provides convenient access to a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues and is only a short drive to world-famous attractions and beaches. As with other KB Home communities, Row Homes at Lacy Crossing provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Row Homes at Lacy Crossing sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $820,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005030/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
873
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kb Homes#Business Wire#Row Homes#Kb Home#Coastal#Kb Home Kb Home#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Orange County, CAQSR magazine

WaBa Grill Opens New Orange County Store

WaBa Grill announced the opening of its newest Orange County location in Tustin, Calif. Featuring a drive-thru and the brand’s recently unveiled digital drive-thru menu boards, this new WaBa Grill located on the corner of Newport Avenue and Walnut Avenue, makes WaBa’s better-for-you rice bowls, plates and salads even more accessible to Orange County locals.
Newark, NJroi-nj.com

Sign of recovery? CBRE report shows uptick in office leasing in Q2

To be fair, the New Jersey office market still is being impacted by the work-from-home movement created by the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are signs of a recovery. According to CBRE’s 2021 New Jersey Office MarketView for Q2, office showed a bit of an upswing, with leasing totaling 714,000 square feet. This uptick in leasing activity is 14% higher from the first quarter of 2021 and 78% higher than the low point of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.
Jersey City, NJNew York YIMBY |

First Phase of Emerson Lofts Makes Progress in Jersey City, New Jersey

Construction is progressing on the first phase of Emerson Lofts, a four-tower, 2-million-square-foot mixed-use development along the border of Jersey City and Hoboken, New Jersey. Designed by Urban Architecture, LLC and developed by Manhattan Building Company, the four-phase project spans 3.5 acres. The first phase topped out last winter, and curtain wall installation is now nearing completion. Work on the ground floor of the 304-foot-tall, 26-floor reinforced concrete superstructure first occurred in March 2020 and the building steadily climbed throughout last year. The site is addressed as 259 Coles Street and rises on a formerly vacant plot that sits along Coles Street between 15th Street to the north and the I-78 West and 139 onramp to the south. 259 Coles Street will yield a total of 350 homes, 307 parking spaces, 10,040 square feet of retail space, and a 23,900-square-foot public use facility.
Evansville, INWTVW

Grand opening of new affordable housing community in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – City officials cut the ribbon on new affordable housing townhomes Thursday. Advantix Development Corporation developed and now manages the new housing unit. Thirty newly constructed units have gone into the multi-story building. The building also boasts community space for meetings, offices, programming, and resident engagement. “This...
Loudoun County, VAtheburn.com

First &pizza location in Loudoun County opens for business

The popular regional chain &pizza opened its first Loudoun County location this week. The new pizza shop — which specializes in oblong shaped pizzas cooked in a high-speed conveyor oven — is serving up pies in the Dulles 28 Centre shopping plaza. The center is located near State Road 28...
Real Estatebdmag.com

KB Home Announces Opening of Maple Creek

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Maple Creek, a new, single-family home community in Georgetown. Maple Creek is conveniently located near Highways 29, 35 and 130, and within minutes of historic Georgetown Square, Wolf Ranch Town Center and Round Rock Premium Outlets® for premier shopping and dining. Residents will also enjoy the close proximity to a variety of recreation at Lake Georgetown, Blue Hole Park, San Gabriel Park and Inner Space Cavern.
Westlake, OHcityofwestlake.org

Westlake celebrates Grand Opening of new Community Services Center

Years of hard work and dedication culminated on July 13, 2021. With a quick snip of a deluxe pair of scissors, Mayor Dennis M. Clough and Community Services Director Lydia Gadd cut the ceremonial ribbon signifying that the new Westlake Community Services Center is now open for business!. The Grand...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

The Planned Watersound Fountains Independent Living Community. (Photo: Business Wire)

The St. Joe Company (JOE) - Get Report ("St. Joe"), Watermark Retirement Communities and BRW Origins, LLC announce the formation of a joint venture to construct Watersound Fountains, a luxury independent living community. Plans call for Watersound Fountains to be located near the Watersound Origins community in close proximity to the famed Scenic Highway 30A corridor and the upscale beach communities of Rosemary Beach, Alys Beach and Watersound Beach.
Milpitas, CAEast Bay Times

Sponsored: Robson Homes opens new luxury community in Milpitas

This weekend Robson Homes, a local builder known for their custom-level design, is having its grand opening for the model home at Finch Hollow, a neighborhood of 38 luxury single-family homes in Milpitas. Showings are available by appointment. Finch Hollow offers the only new traditional-style, two-story homes in all of...
Chatham County, GAsavannahceo.com

Sola Salon Studios Announces Grand Opening of Third Chatham County Location

Sola Salon Studios, the premier salon studios concept for established salon professionals, celebrates the grand opening of its newest salon in Savannah, Georgia, conveniently located in the Starland District in the newly renovated Station 24 building at 2400 Bull Street. The new Sola location features a collection of 29 boutique, move-in-ready salon studios with floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that fully close. This unique layout and intentional design allows stylists to operate their individual businesses in the safety of a completely private one-on-one space.
Rock Island, ILKWQC

Community Home Partners opens Lincoln Residences

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Community Home Partners has opened a new housing addition in Rock Island. Lincoln Residences homes consist of one- and two-story buildings that have one, two, three, and four-bedroom options. The homes are pet-friendly and offer off-street parking. Monthly rent is based upon income, being 30%...
Real Estatemikewallin.com

When shopping for a new home, consider location carefully

The real estate industry loves to harp on “location;” so much so that we repeat it three times to let you know how important it is. Location, location, location not only determines a home’s value but the homeowner’s enjoyment of the home as well. For instance, if you can’t tolerate...
Gilbert, AZazbigmedia.com

KB Home buys 39.9 acres in Gilbert for $12.99M

KB Home bought 39.9 acres of land in Gilbert for $12,999,000, according to the commercial real estate tracking website Vizzda. The price breaks down to nearly $326,000 per acre. The land is located at the southwest corner of Higley Road and Riggs Road in Gilbert. : Here are the 10...
Jamestown, KYlakercountry.com

New business locating in Jamestown

A new business is planning to open a manufacturing facility in Jamestown. Mowing with a Breeze is a start-up company that will be basing its manufacturing in Jamestown, starting off with 10-20 employees. The company produces specialized vented hoods that filter air that is blown through the device, while filtering out pollen, dust, and other allergens that affect people while performing tasks like mowing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy