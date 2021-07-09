Faith & Worship

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleChurches’ information listed here was current as of press time. Attendees should contact their church for specific information on schedule and program changes. The First Apostolic Church (FAC) of Tallmadge, located at 199 South Ave., will be resuming Sunday night services on July 11. Now, they will have in-person services on Wednesdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 10 am and 6 pm. In addition to resuming services, they also have restarted Sunday School and extracurricular events. Tallmadge Kiddie Kollege and FAC Christian school are also in full swing and accepting new students for fall 2021-2022. Visit their website at factallmadge.com/calendar to see what is happening. You can also call 330-633-9049 for more information about the schools.

