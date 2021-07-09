Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Major grocer will replace Buckhead's Disco Kroger

By Dyana Bagby
Posted by 
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Whatever grocery store goes there is going to do exceptionally well." Defining Atlanta Q3: The Rise and Fall of the American Mall. Hear from real estate and economic development experts while enjoying outdoor networking, socially distant seating, and a takeaway lunch in the Atlanta Botanical Gardens!. Women of Influence Awards.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Business
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocer#Economic Development#Botanical Gardens#Food Drink#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Gambling companies form coalition to bring casinos to Georgia, show interest in downtown sites

Prominent casino and gaming companies have formed a lobbying coalition to persuade Georgia lawmakers to expand the state’s gambling laws next year. The group includes household brands Caesars Entertainment Corp., Bally’s Corp., Hard Rock Inc., Wynn Resorts, and real estate investment firm Gaming & Leisure’s Properties Inc., sources tell Atlanta Business Chronicle. Penn National Gaming, which owns popular media company Barstool Sports, has joined the lobbying group, the Chronicle has learned. So has Foxwoods Resort Casino, the American Indian-owned complex behind Atlanta Motor Speedway's proposed $1 billion destination resort.
CollegesPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

University System of Georgia economic impact grows to $18.6 billion

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and many universities shifting to virtual learning last year, Georgia’s public colleges produced a positive effect on the state’s economy. The University System of Georgia reports it had an $18.6 billion economic impact statewide during fiscal year 2020 (FY2020). That represents a 0.6% increase from FY2019 but a much smaller gain than the 4.5% growth between FY2018 and FY2019.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Darts-centric entertainment venue planned for West Midtown's Star Metals District

The rising Star Metals District in Westside will be home to a high-tech spin on an old bar game. United Kingdom-based Flight Club will occupy a roughly 10,000-square-foot space at Star Metals Offices, the commercial office component of the 4.75-acre development. The restaurant, bar and entertainment venue is on track to open in early 2022, Star Metals developer The Allen Morris Co. announced.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

The Workplace Coach: Use Conflict to Drive Innovation, Results

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 – Dealing with conflict is an essential skill for managers and leaders. Yet, according to The Workplace Coach, many new managers and aspiring leaders lack the capacity to manage conflict productively. “So many managers make the mistake of avoiding or suppressing workplace conflict. Or they think the point of conflict management is simply to reduce conflict. The most successful managers actually leverage conflict to spur creativity and growth,” said Dr. Mickey Parsons, MCC, founder of The Workplace Coach, an Atlanta-based executive coaching and leadership development firm. “Creating an environment where team members feel safe disagreeing with one another allows new and innovative ideas to emerge,” Parsons explained. When conflict arises: 3 simple rules An essential step in creating an emotionally safe work environment is to respond skillfully in the face of conflict. Here are three tips from The Workplace Coach: 1. Make statements of fact only. 2. Ask questions for clarification. 3. Listen without interrupting. Managing conflict productively In its executive and leadership coaching engagements and leadership development programs like Certified Leader Coach® (CLC), The Workplace Coach guides leaders and managers in acquiring the skills, strategies and emotional intelligence that allow for productive conflict management. “We support our executive and leadership coaching clients in developing the ability to work with conflict in ways that create a healthy and more productive workplace,” Parsons said. “Clients really appreciate this aspect of coaching, because conflict tends to push emotional buttons, so it can be tough to develop conflict management skills without support, guidance and accountability.” Coaching clients of The Workplace Coach and participants in its Certified Leader Coach program learn to: 1. Use coaching skills to guide others through tense situations. 2. Understand common causes of conflict at work. 3. Generate solutions that everyone can endorse. 4. Leverage conflict to yield new understanding and improve processes and outcomes. 5. Moderate their own emotional responses to conflict. 6. Build trust by being authentic. 7. Respond effectively to team members’ needs. A workplace reality Conflict is inevitable in the workplace. Whether clashes arise because of opposing views, differing workstyles or a disagreeable coworker, conflict is a reality that leaders must navigate with great skill. “Leaders who model and encourage constructive conflict help create a workplace where team members can safely disagree with one another as they work out new and better ways of doing things. This reduces tensions and leads to improved collaboration, effectiveness and productivity,” Parsons said.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

New sustainable film studio coming to Savannah

David Paterson, creator of "Bridge to Terabithia" and "The Great Gilly Hopkins," is bringing a state-of-the-art sound stage to Savannah. Defining Atlanta Q3: The Rise and Fall of the American Mall. Hear from real estate and economic development experts while enjoying outdoor networking, socially distant seating, and a takeaway lunch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy