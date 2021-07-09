Get The Power Of Configuration Knowledge: Elements.cloud Is Excited To Announce $20m In Funding.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are driving change at an accelerating pace and Elements.cloud was built to enable organizations to understand the risks and opportunities of changing their software configuration, with a particular focus on Salesforce.

"Get the Power of Salesforce Configuration Knowledge": Elements.cloud is excited to announce $20m in funding

Every Salesforce Center of Excellence knows that business analysis combined with an in-depth understanding of "the org" are essential for lasting success. Without Elements.cloud configuration knowledge is dispersed, siloed, difficult to access, keep track of, and the insights of the interconnections are lost.

Our Configuration Knowledge Platform provides an enterprise scale, aggregated, connected view of all automated and manually created documentation and processes within the org, including requirements, business process maps, user stories, org impact and dependency analysis, configuration changes, testing and end user help. Whatever the source and wherever a change occurs, it can be recorded, tracked and analyzed within Elements.cloud.

Already our platform has attracted more than 250 paying customers, from small businesses to global blue-chips. Today we are announcing that Anker AG, who led the $8m seed investment, is providing $20m in funding to build on our position as the industry's gold standard. This is an important milestone for all Elements.cloud stakeholders, our customers, partners, employees, and we look forward to deepening our relationships with the best players in the industry.

Ian Gotts, Elements.cloud CEO said: "I am delighted that Elements now has access to $20m in funding to capitalize on the rising backlog of demand from customers, consultants and ISVs. We already provide the best platform for business analysis, change impact and configuration knowledge for the Salesforce ecosystem. This investment allows us to capitalize not only on the high demand from Salesforce customers, but to expand the platform to other software stacks. We are deeply committed to help our customers and partners "Get the Power of Configuration Knowledge" which allows organizations to manage their software with confidence".

Christopher Kingsman, Anker CEO, said " Well-run organizations create value for society and understanding and managing the software used in an organization has become mission critical. Elements.cloud plays a vital role for managing Salesforce implementations. The founders of Elements have a successful track record of building enterprise applications that fit customers' needs, which is why Anker is pleased to support Ian and the team."

About Elements.cloudSalesforce is becoming the single source of customer data, tightly integrated into the enterprise IT landscape. To maintain the agility and deliver ROI on customer's Salesforce investment requires an understanding of the impact of changing a Salesforce org. That means an aggregated view of the knowledge of what has been built on the Salesforce platform, how it was built and why it was built that way. Elements is THE only platform that has the capabilities to deliver tangible, lasting results.

Join us and "Get the Power of Configuration Knowledge". elements.cloud/bookdemo

