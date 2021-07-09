Cancel
Dashlane Presents: People Vs. Policy -- Building A Human-Centric Security Culture, Featuring IT Pros, Naya Moss And Jay Leaf-Clark

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane will host a live conversation with seasoned IT pros, Naya Moss and Jay Leaf-Clark, on July 22 at 12pm EST via Zoom. These two security experts will share hard-won insights and realistic strategies for creating a secure, open, and collaborative workplace that meets people where they are.

Dashlane will host a live conversation with seasoned IT pros, Naya Moss and Jay Leaf-Clark, on July 22 at 12pm EST

Calling all tech leaders, IT admins, and employees around the globe—What's worse? An employee who clicks on a phishing link or an employee who clicks on a phishing link and is too embarrassed to tell you about it until your company data is for sale on the dark web?

No matter the industry, plans for password perfection and an airtight security perimeter most likely become pipedreams when they meet the real, imperfect, busy people who have to execute them. So how do you create a security culture that fosters open dialogue, collaboration, and honesty while still being effective? Join our experts, infosec officer Naya Moss and IT leader and Bō founder Jay Leaf-Clark, as they dissect strategies and best practices for creating a productive cybersecurity culture with all your perfectly imperfect colleagues.   

Naya Moss is a security leader, Head of Diversify Tech Europe , and the founder of Frauvis —a global platform focusing on elevating, retaining, and providing safe spaces for Black womxn in tech. She has worked in IT and security for 13 years and focuses on human-centricity.

Jay Leaf-Clark is a seasoned IT leader and advisor with over 17 years' experience building, leading, and automating IT departments. Currently he is the acting Head of IT at Calendly, as well as the founder of the pre-launch stage app  Bō . 

About DashlaneDashlane is a web and mobile app that simplifies password management for people and businesses . We empower organizations to protect company and employee data, while helping everyone easily log in to the accounts they need—anytime, anywhere. A better digital future starts with secure access.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 15 million users and 20,000 businesses in 180 countries use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dashlane-presents-people-vs-policy----building-a-human-centric-security-culture-featuring-it-pros-naya-moss-and-jay-leaf-clark-301328455.html

SOURCE Dashlane

New York City, NY
