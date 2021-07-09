Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

On The Night Of 10 To 11 July, The Fragments Of The Art Installation Prototype Of The World's First NFT Trophy Will Appear On The Streets Of The UEFA EURO 2020 Championship Host Cities

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

MOSCOW, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gazprom, the official partner of the European Championship, came up with a totally new award for the best goal of Euro 2020 - a trophy in NFT format. The Trophy is the first digital award in the history of world football combining physical perception and digital technologies.

The physical prototype of the NFT football trophy was an art installation by well-known Russian calligrafuturist Pokras Lampas. On the eve of the UEFA EURO 2020 final, the night of 10 to 11 July, the footballs making up the art installation will appear on the streets of the 11 Championship host cities. The footballs will find their future owners near tourist attractions, popular leisure sites and sports facilities in Amsterdam, Baku, Budapest, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, London, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg and Seville.

On 27 June, the art installation consisting of 432 footballs at the Gazprom booth in the St Petersburg football village was disassembled into individual footballs, each in itself as unique as a modern work of art. Moreover, the physical installation will never be repeated in the format in which it was created and existed at the Gazprom booth in St Petersburg, and it will remain only in the form of an NFT token to be awarded, together with one of the balls, to the author of the best goal of the Championship.

"Our project demonstrates the multi-disciplinary approach by today's artist, starting with a public art installation based on personally inscribed elements, the project is transformed into a technological digital token, in parallel telling the audience about work through content on social media. Then it returns to the street, now in the form of the component artefacts - the same footballs with which it all began! At the same time, the possibility of part of the objet d'art coming, all of a sudden, into your possession and allowing the you to decide for yourself what to do with it next turns the spectator into a fully-pledged player in the project and links digital reality even more strongly with the material foundation of the work. Till we meet on the streets of St Petersburg, Rome, London and other European capitals!" Pokras Lampas.

Anyone who wishes may become the owner of one of the footballs. To find out where the footballs are hidden, follow the clues on the Gazprom accounts @gazpromfootball, @gazpromphotos, @gazpromNewsEn, @gazpromarena, the Gazprom Programme "Football and Friendship" @footballforfriendship, Pokras Lampas - @pokraslampas, as well as the Lakhta Centre @lakhtacenter and Zenit Football Club @zenit_spb.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560834/Pokras_Lampas_and_Gazprom_art_installation.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-the-night-of-10-to-11-july-the-fragments-of-the-art-installation-prototype-of-the-worlds-first-nft-trophy-will-appear-on-the-streets-of-the-uefa-euro-2020-championship-host-cities-301328619.html

SOURCE Gazprom International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
878
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installation#Uefa Euro 2020#The European Championship#Nft#Russian#Gazprom#The Objet D Art#European#Gazpromfootball#Gazpromarena#The Gazprom Programme#Zenit Football Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Arts
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StateKFOX 14

Oklahoma City hosting world's largest tattoo convention

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The World's largest tattoo convention tour has arrived in Oklahoma City for the 3rd edition!. Get tattooed by some of the best local, national, or international tattoo artists at the Oklahoma Convention Center all weekend. See great side show entertainment and live human suspension to round...
LifestyleNEWSBTC

The World’s First NFT Resort by LABS Group Begins Auction on July 15

Making resort and hotel investment possible for everyday investors. LABS Group, an end-to-end blockchain property investment platform, will begin its auction of the world’s first-ever community-owned resort and Rewarding Timeshare (RTS) non-fungible token on July 15, 2021. Kunang Kunang Glamping Resort, the brand new resort located in Banyuwangi, Indonesia, is developed and operated by LABS Group partner Gravity Resorts.
UEFABenzinga

Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Home Alipay Top Scorer Trophy at UEFA EURO 2020

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo today became the winner of the Gold Trophy of the Alipay Top Scorer Awards at UEFA EURO 2020. Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo netted five goals and made one assist at the competition. Patrik Schick from the Czech Republic was awarded the Silver Trophy, scoring five goals, while France's Karim Benzema was the recipient of the Bronze Trophy, netting four goals.
UEFANBC Sports

UEFA president Ceferin ‘would not support’ another multi-host Euros

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed that he “would not support” staging another European Championship in multiple countries across the continent, as EURO 2020 has been, as “it is not correct” and “too challenging” that some teams (and their fans) traveled as few as 600 miles between games, while others traversed over 6,000.
UEFA90min.com

UEFA Consider Expanding Euro Championship to 32 Teams From 2028

UEFA are reportedly exploring the possibility of expanding Euro back to a 32-team tournament from 2028. Since 2016, only 24 teams have participated at the European Championship, with 16 nations qualifying to the knockout stages. But according to the Associated Press, UEFA are considering increasing the number of participants at the next Euro.
Sportsthedallasnews.net

India to host BWF World Championships 2026

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 13 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday confirmed that India has been awarded the hosting rights of the BWF World Championships in 2026 while Suzhou, China, will stage the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023. Suzhou was due to host the championships in 2021, but...
UEFAwcn247.com

UEFA compensates dropped Euro 2020 hosts with Europa finals

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has compensated Dublin and Bilbao for dropping them as European Championship hosts by awarding each city a future Europa League final. Dublin will host the 2024 final and Bilbao the 2025 climax. The Basque region city will also stage the Women’s Champions League final in 2024. UEFA says the settlement agreement is “recognizing the efforts and financial investment put by the two cities” to prepare for Euro 2020. Istanbul will now host the 2023 Champions League final after being stripped of the past two finals during the pandemic. Munich’s scheduled turn is pushed back to 2025.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Romania to Host 2022 Euro Junior Championships, 2023 Euro SC Championships

LEN has announced that Bucharest, Romania will host the 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships along with the 2023 European Short-Course Championships. Stock photo via Mine Kasapoglu. LEN has announced that Bucharest, Romania will host the 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships along with the 2023 European Short-Course Swimming Championships. The meets...
UEFAsportspromedia.com

2023 Champions League final to be played in Istanbul

Munich will now stage Champions League final in 2025. Dublin and Bilbao awarded a Europa League final each after missing out on Euro 2020 games. Uefa, European soccer's governing body, has announced that Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium will host the Champions League final in 2023. The Turkish venue had been due...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Ex-Man Utd fullback Varela joins Dynamo Moscow

Former Manchester United fullback Guillermo Varela has left FC Copenhagen for Dynamo Moscow. FCK announced this afternoon the sale of the Uruguay international. Varela had been playing on-loan in the Russian Premier League. "It is a good solution for both Guillermo and us," says sports director Peter Christiansen. "He has...
UEFACBS Sports

2021 Olympics: Dani Alves, Andre-Pierre Gignac headline veteran men's soccer stars in Tokyo

The 2020 men's Olympic football tournament gets underway this week with a host of star names participating despite the difficulties owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hosts Japan are in Group A with France and Mexico and between them, the three have plenty of quality while there remains uncertainty over South Africa's delegation after a number of positive COVID-19 tests.
UEFAqueenoftheclick.com

Places in Brooklyn to Watch the UEFA Euro Final on Sunday, July 11th

This Sunday!! Game of the century! England vs. Italy There are two bartenders, Laura and Tags – one is English and one is Italian. Complimentary BBQ,. 2) Delia’s at 9224 3rd Avenue in Brooklyn. England vs. Italy UEFA final at Delia’s pregame at 2:00 pm. Sound will be on. Meatball...

Comments / 0

Community Policy