F-star Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that the company will participate in two virtual investor conference events next week.

Details are as follows:

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference 2021

Fireside chat with F-star CEO, Eliot ForsterDate: Tuesday, July 13, 2021Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ETManagement will be available for 1:1 meetings Tuesday, July 13th

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

Neil Brewis, CSO, will speak on a panel discussing "Moving Beyond Monoclonals: The Potential of Multispecific Therapies."Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021Time: 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ETManagement will be available for 1:1 meetings Wednesday, July 14th

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibody (mAb²™) format, F-star's mission is to generate highly differentiated best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability. For more information visit www.f-star.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries Lindsey TrickettVP Investor Relations & Communications+1 240 543 7970 lindsey.trickett@f-star.com

For media inquiries Helen ShikShik Communications LLC +1 617 510 4373 Shik.Helen10@gmail.com

