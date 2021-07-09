Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NY Mets passed on 3 dud free agent deals this offseason

By Alan Karmin
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe constant complaints. Same old New York Mets. The Mets never spend money. This ownership is just as bad as the last ownership. Steve Cohen is no different than the Wilpons. Nothing changes. Those words of dismay, displeasure, and disgust have circulated around the fact that the Mets front office...

risingapple.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Free Agents#Dud#Ny Mets#Wilpons#The New York Mets#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Kris Bryant, ranked

On June 24, the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 win. The victory put the Cubs 42-33 on the season and had them right in the thick of the NL Central race. Now, Chicago has dropped 12 of their last 13 games and everyone including Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo could potentially be traded.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could land Mets Kris Bryant in Cubs fire sale

The Mets may be involved with the many trade targets on the Cubs at the July 30 deadline, including All-Star Kris Bryant. The secret is out, and barring an unforeseen and lengthy winning streak, the Chicago Cubs will be among the sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. Among Chicago’s...
MLBYardbarker

Three trades that could make New York Mets a World Series contender

The MLB trade deadline is approaching and the New York Mets keep playing well despite myriad injuries. But for this team to take the next step, becoming a World Series contender, moves need to be made in July. New York’s rotation was expected to be its greatest strength this season,...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Pirates' Kevin Newman hits 1-foot dribbler off Mets pitcher, chaotic play ensues

The Pittsburgh Pirates got on the board early against the New York Mets on Sunday in a wild play that resulted in three runs crossing the plate on a 1-foot hit. Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman was up to bat with the bases loaded against Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. Newman hit a dribbler that started off as a foul ball and rolled back into play. Walker tried to push the ball into foul territory, but the ball was called fair.
MLBNew York Post

Mets reached out to Yoenis Cespedes about possible reunion during injury crisis

DENVER — The Mets, pummeled by injuries in the season’s first half, spoke with Yoenis Cespedes’ representation about a possible return of the lively outfielder, multiple industry sources told The Post. The talks didn’t go very far because Cespedes, who impressed scouts with his appearance and performance at a Florida...
MLBcbslocal.com

WATCH: Pirates Score Three Runs On Wild Error From Mets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates-Mets series this weekend at PNC Park has been nothing short of exciting. From a bench-clearing brawl to a walk-off grand slam, the Pirates and Mets have entertained those in attendance on the North Shore. On Sunday afternoon, that entertainment continued. A swing from Kevin Newman...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Mets Have Most Embarrassing Play Of The Season

It took less than an inning for the New York Mets to completely implode in Sunday’s afternoon game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The NL East team unraveled after just a single play in the bottom of the first. After Mets starter Taijuan Walker had already given up three runs to...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Mets Outfielder Makes The Catch Of The Year

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made one of the best defensive plays of the baseball season on Saturday. With two outs in the top of the first, Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds sent a pitch from Marcus Stroman for a ride. The ball appeared to be just far enough to clear the center-field fence. Well, Nimmo had other plans.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Benches Clear After Incident During Mets-Pirates Game

There were some fireworks during Friday night’s game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, as the benches cleared in the bottom of the fifth inning. Pirates first baseman John Nogowski lined out to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso to end the fifth inning. As Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was walking off the mound, he shouted a few words at the Pirates’ dugout.

Comments / 1

Community Policy