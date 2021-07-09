Charleston Area High School Students can Learn More about New Educational Opportunities at Luau Event this Saturday, July 10
Charleston, SC — July 9, 2021 – Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is hosting a Lowcountry Luau event in North Charleston this Saturday, July 10th to provide high school students and their families with information about new educational opportunities. Community partners Boeing South Carolina, We Are Family, and the South Carolina Public Charter School District will be participating in the event.charlestondaily.net
Comments / 0