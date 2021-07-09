Cancel
CASPR And Stanley Work To Raise The Level Of Elevator Sanitation

ADDISON, Texas, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are returning to work post-pandemic, but with trepidation. Workplace sanitation has become a key responsibility of employers and building owners. One of the greatest sanitation challenges is the elevator. CASPR Group and Stanley Elevator are providing a savvy solution that addresses COVID-19 concerns and year-round pathogen, mold and odor reduction of up to 99.96% with patent-pending, easy-to-install, safe and effective technology.

Elevators provide a unique challenge. Even when cleaned daily, elevators contain numerous high-touch areas that accumulate germs. Infection Control Today states that the level of bacteria on an elevator button is 40 times higher than on a public toilet seat. The most common bacteria found are E. coli, Staph, and MRSA, which are contagious and lead to illnesses.

At the pandemic onset, Stanley recommitted sourcing safe solutions and chose to partner with CASPR. They hoped to test and implement a disinfecting technology designed for commercial elevators. CASPR welcomed the opportunity to work with the industry leader.

"We wanted to identify the leading technology in elevator sanitation," said Cory Hussey, COO of Stanley Elevator. "CASPR provided an elegant solution for a perennial problem. We've been thrilled to improve this experience for our clients."

The CASPR 200e was developed with the medical-grade technology upon which CASPR was founded addressing the constraints of a commercial elevator. The product converts humidity in the air from H 2O (water) to H 2O 2 (hydrogen peroxide). The continuously disinfecting natural catalytic converter technology uses ultraviolet lighting and a photocatalyst to create the advanced oxidation process. It's silent, easy to install, and serves a space up to 200 ft 2.

Stanley and CASPR tested the product utilizing a third-party to conduct and verify results. They selected settings including apartment buildings and colleges with successful results. All sites showed reductions up to 99% in pathogen levels on high-touch surfaces and in the air. This mirrored what CASPR experienced in the healthcare industry.

This technology helps create another level of risk mitigation. In multi-story buildings or apartment complexes, elevators are required. This creates an impossible social-distancing situation.

Stanley customers like Pride & Service, a 30-year industry leader, are enthusiastic about the CASPR 200e.

"I was raised in this industry," explained President Christopher Todd. "I constantly seek the newest technology in the industry, and during the pandemic, I sought air-quality improvement for our customers."

Pride & Service initially tested five CASPR units and were thrilled to discover that tests showed greater than 98% pathogen reduction.

CASPR CEO Scott Wheeler is heartened by the results CASPR provided this industry.

"As the leader in the disinfectant category, we've worked to ensure the indoor air we breathe is the healthiest it can be," explained Wheeler. "Being able to translate our technology to serve the elevator industry is a success story of which we're proud, and we hope to continue our advances to make American workplaces safer."

Kelly Hunter, khunter@sunwestpr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caspr-and-stanley-work-to-raise-the-level-of-elevator-sanitation-301328394.html

SOURCE CASPR Group

