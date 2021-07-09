Cancel
Castlelake Provides Financing To Turkish Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager with 15 years of tenure financing and managing aviation assets, today announced it has provided a loan package to Turkish Airlines, secured by three new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and one new 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

"We're pleased to be able to support Turkish Airlines, one of world's largest airlines, as it continues to enhance its fleet capabilities with advanced, efficient aircraft," said Armin Rothauser, Partner at Castlelake and head of the firm's lending strategy. "This financing is an example of the tailored solutions we are well positioned to provide to aircraft owners, enabling them to effectively achieve their fleet modernization goals. We look forward to continuing to support the airlines and the broader aviation ecosystem as the sector recovers."

"This transaction with Castlelake allows us to optimally finance some of our newest, most in-demand aircraft and in doing so, execute on our strategic objectives," said Ayşegül Denli, Turkish Airlines' Senior Vice President Finance of Turkish Airlines. "This is especially vital during this exciting time as international leisure and business travel recovers and we look forward to welcoming many passengers as they return to the skies."

This transaction is the latest in Castlelake's growing Aviation Lending Program, which has committed $2.1 billion across multiple transactions since its launch last year. The program draws on Castlelake's deep aviation investment experience across market cycles and the differentiated expertise of its more than 60 dedicated professionals to provide compelling, bespoke capital solutions to aviation industry participants. In addition to lending transactions with carriers, leasing companies and other industry participants, Castlelake began a partnership with Boeing and its subsidiary Boeing Capital Corporation in December 2020 to provide delivery financing solutions to commercial aircraft customers for new commercial aircraft deliveries.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunistic investments in real assets, specialty finance and aviation. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $20 billion of assets on behalf of its investors. The Castlelake team comprises more than 200 experienced professionals, including 89 investment professionals, across six offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.castlelake.com.

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 362 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 325 worldwide destinations as 273 international and 52 domestic, in 127 countries as of 31 March 2021. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact

Castlelake Media Relations

Molly Blemker media.relations@castlelake.com+1 612 851 3083

Prosek Partners for Castlelake

David Wells / Josh Clarkson / Mariel Seidman-Gati dwells@prosek.com / jclarkson@prosek.com / mseidman-gati@prosek.com+1 212 279 3115

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlelake-provides-financing-to-turkish-airlines-301328467.html

SOURCE Castlelake

Related
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Airline in Focus: Corendon

Routes takes a look at Turkish carrier Corendon after it scheduled its most-ever seats in a month. In July 2021 Turkish leisure specialist Corendon offered its highest-ever total capacity, with more than 475,000 seats eclipsing its previous record in September 2019. The carrier, which has a highly seasonal network, had...
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Etihad launches its 65th destination with first flight to Vienna

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, on July 18 launched its inaugural flight to Vienna, the City of Music, the first of a new twice-weekly service between Abu Dhabi and the Austrian capital. Flight EY147 departed Abu Dhabi International Airport at 7.30am and is expected to...
Travelhotelbusiness.com

GBTA: Business travel demand is on a steady rise

More companies are reporting a willingness and actual return to business travel, with domestic travel taking the lead, according to the latest poll from The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). However, government restrictions on international travel continue to hinder the ability for companies to conduct key business functions. The poll,...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Storms Ahead In Europe With 85% Recovery

Turkish Airlines’ recovery seems to be going well, at least compared with others. In the week of July 8th to 14th, it operated 1,254 flights a day, according to data from Eurocontrol. This means its flights were down by just 15% versus the same period in 2019. We examine the situation.
Aerospace & DefenseGovernment Technology

United Airlines Set to Acquire 100 Electric Airliners

(TNS) — United Airlines on Tuesday said it will buy 100 ES-19 aircraft from the Sweden-based electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace. The Chicago carrier will invest an undisclosed amount in the new airplanes, which must first meet United's safety, business and operating requirements. Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures will also...
Aerospace & Defenserunwaygirlnetwork.com

TCI completes cabin training simulator project for Turkish Airlines

Turkish Cabin Interior Inc. (TCI), which specializes in manufacturing aircraft galleys, has completed a Cabin Service Training Simulator project for Turkish Airlines’ Flight Training Center, and reveals it is gearing up to further enhance its portfolio of interiors products. Commissioned for the simulator work in 2018, Istanbul-based TCI set about...
Aerospace & Defensedronedj.com

United Airlines

US aviation giant United Airlines has taken another major step towards its future plans of operating electric passenger planes on the regional routes it serves. On Tuesday, United (UAV) announced it is buying 100 19-seat electric craft from Swedish startup Heart Aerospace while also making an investment in the firm of an undisclosed amount.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Reaches 1,000 Flights Per Day

For the first time since COVID struck, Turkey’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has hit over 1,000 flights per day. The airline set the new record at the start of July, marking a solid return to a state approaching some kind of normality. Thanks to the airline’s many and varied approaches to keeping its passengers safe, load factors were reportedly impressive.
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Air Serbia, Turkish Airlines deepen codeshare ties

The flag-carriers of Serbia and Turkey have expanded their existing codeshare agreement. A codeshare partnership between Air Serbia and Turkish Airlines is being expanded to cover more domestic and international destinations. The two airlines currently place their own marketing codes on each other’s flights between Belgrade (BEG) and Istanbul (IST).
Travelthepaypers.com

Fly Now Pay Later and Cross River to provide alternative travel financing in US

UK-based fintech Fly Now Pay Later has partnered with Cross River Bank, a Banking-as-a-Service provider, to conduct business in the US. The finance travel company will utilise Cross River’s FDIC License to serve consumers in the US. The partnership will also facilitate the rollout of Fly Now Pay Later’s product lines to a range of existing partnerships at checkout, and to a wider direct-to-consumer audience via the business’s ‘anywhere’ app.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Air Serbia Takes Additional 737 As It Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Traffic

Air Serbia is on fire: the national airline and flag carrier of Serbia has exceeded its pre-pandemic passenger traffic figures and it is constantly increasing frequency and capacity across its network. To meet the rising demand, particularly for charters, the airline has leased a Boeing 737-700 aircraft from Smartwings. Air...
Worldsimpleflying.com

How Qatar Airways Is Preparing For World Cup 2022 Demand

Today marks one week since the Euro 2020 final. Before the match between England and Italy went to penalties, a stadium banner showed an advertisement from Qatar Airways, stating, “See you in 2022”. This message, of course, relates to Qatar’s hosting of next year’s FIFA World Cup. Leading up to the big event, Qatar Airways’ SVP of Revenue Management, Alliances and Strategy, Mark Drusch, spoke exclusively with Simple Flying about how his airline is preparing.
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Emerald Airlines

Emerald Airlines to eventually take over the Aer Lingus Regional franchise. Emerald Airlines (Dublin) is a new Irish regional airline. The airline is due to take over the Aer Lingus Regional franchise, hopefully later this year. Previously in November 2020, Aer Lingus announced the new airline was selected as the...
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Cathay Pacific Prepares for Maiden A321neo Flight Service

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific is on schedule to introduce its first-ever Airbus A321neos into maiden service, as the airline aims in continuing to gradually increase its route network and passenger capacity. Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang said, “We’re incredibly excited to see our next-generation A321neo take to the skies for...
Miami, FLStreetInsider.com

Global Crossing Airlines Provides Final Update on Share Capital Reorganization and Confirms Temporary Trading Halt

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV:JET) (OTCQB: JETMF)(the "Company" or "GlobalX") is pleased to provide a final update on its share capital reorganization (the "Share Capital Reorganization"). The Share Capital Reorganization will be effective on July 12, 2021. In order to facilitate the distribution of shares pursuant to the Share Capital Reorganization, the shares of the Company will be halted on the TSX Venture Exchange at market opening on Monday, July 12, 2021. Trading in the Company's shares will resume at market opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.
Economysimpleflying.com

Why Wizz Sees Slot Waivers As State Aid

As the aviation industry continues to rebound, budget carrier Wizz Air is firmly taking a position against waiving slot usage requirements – a measure enacted to help airlines during the worst parts of the pandemic. During Simple Flying’s July 15th webinar, Wizz Air’s Chief Operating Officer went so far as to call the practice a form of state aid. Let’s unpack this situation and take a look at the arguments for and against slot waivers.

