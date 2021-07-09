Cancel
State Of Hawaii And CLEAR Partner To Expand Safe Travels Program Across The U.S.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (YOU) and the State of Hawaii have partnered to expand the use of CLEAR's Health Pass technology for COVID-19 test screening and vaccine verification of all Hawaii-bound travelers through the Hawaii Safe Travels program. Starting on July 9th, passengers over the age of 18 from every U.S. mainland airport and on any airline may utilize CLEAR's Health Pass as part of the Hawaii Safe Travels testing and vaccine requirements for arrival in all airports in Hawaii - making it simple and easy to travel to Hawaii without being subjected to a 10-day quarantine period.

Using the free CLEAR mobile app and Health Pass feature, travelers can add their negative COVID-19 test result or vaccine verification to their Health Pass. Travelers will then head to the Hawaii Safe Travels website to apply for a quarantine exception by linking to their CLEAR Health Pass. A seamless and secure process that can all be done with just your phone.

"Safe travel is important for our residents and visitors, and CLEAR offers travelers an additional convenient and secure option for providing vaccination and pre-travel testing verification for those returning home or coming to Hawaii for work or vacation," said Gov. David Y. Ige.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Hawaii and its Safe Travels program," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. " CLEAR's mission is to provide people with safe and frictionless experiences, and with this new expansion, showing proof of vaccination and enjoying the Aloha state just got much easier."

Health Pass is a free, mobile experience by CLEAR, which securely connects a person's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related insights, including proof of vaccination, to reduce public health risk. CLEAR's Health Pass is able to link to vaccination results from hundreds of vaccine providers and national pharmacies, including Walmart, Atlantic Health System and the state of California.

For example, California residents can access their COVID-19 vaccination information through California's Immunization Registry (CAIR) and generate a QR code. They can use the CLEAR app to scan the code to link their proof of vaccination to their Health Pass. More than 40% of travelers to Hawaii originate in California, and CLEAR's Health Pass is ready and able to help Californians easily show proof of vaccination and visit Hawaii.

In February, CLEAR initially partnered with the State of Hawaii on a pilot program featuring Health Pass on direct flights between LAX and Honolulu on United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

HOW IT WORKS:

No more piles of complex paperwork and fragile CDC cards. Once a traveler has created a Health Pass and linked it with Hawaii Safe Travels, they are ready to enjoy Hawaii:

  • Securely Link Vaccination or Test Results:Travelers can generate a Health Pass by linking to their proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 test results. Health Pass has the ability to link to hundreds of vaccine providers including national pharmacy chains, Walmart, Atlantic Health System, and the state of California's vaccine registry.
  • Connect Health Pass to Safe Travels: Once created, travelers will then go to the Hawaii Safe Travels website to apply for quarantine exemption by linking to their CLEAR Health Pass.
  • Frictionless Pre-Boarding: At the boarding gate or in the terminal, airline employees will scan the HI QR Code to validate that all entry requirements are satisfied. Depending on the airline, travelers may receive a wristband to help expedite arrivals procedures in Hawaii. If a particular airline does not provide preclearance prior to departure, travelers will be screened upon arrival in Hawaii.
  • Seamless Arrival: Upon arrival to Hawaii, travelers will show their wristband to airport personnel to demonstrate compliance with all entry and exemption requirements - expediting the entry process - or proceed to arrivals screening.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-of-hawaii-and-clear-partner-to-expand-safe-travels-program-across-the-us-301328599.html

SOURCE CLEAR

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
