Should You Buy Overstock.com's Stock On Dips?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK), an American internet retailer, saw its stock fall by 8.1% to $86 in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 2.7% over the last twenty-one trading days. We believe in the long term the stock has upside potential of more than 30% from its current price, and the dip has created a buying opportunity for investors as the consumer shift toward online shopping continues. Now, is OSTK stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 56% chance of a near term decline in OSTK stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Overstock.com’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

