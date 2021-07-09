Pineapple Tour Group’s Complete History of Charleston for Morons Bus Tour Launches This Saturday, July 10

One of the longest-running sketch comedy shows in Charleston is now a fun and interactive bus tour. This is not your usual Charleston sightseeing tour. Join Pineapple Tour Group, along with Theater 99, for 350 years of history in one hilarious show. The Complete History of Charleston for Morons Bus Tour is an outlandish comedy history lesson funny enough for everyone to enjoy, but especially funny for morons. This tour is three parts sketch comedy and one part actual history. Travel through downtown Charleston, past iconic landmarks and breathtaking scenery while actors on the bus perform sketches based on events from Charleston’s storied past.