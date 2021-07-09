Flashback Friday: Best Food to Counter the Effects of Air Pollution

Dongting Yang, Wentao Lyu, Ziyi Hu, Jiting Gao, Zhiyao Zheng, Weijun Wang, Jenni Firrman, Daxi Ren. Hypercholesteremia or high cholesterol is one of the important factors leading to atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases. The application of probiotics with cholesterol-lowering characteristics has become increasingly popular over the past decade due to their contribution to human health. This study aimed to evaluate the probiotic effects ofZJUIDS06 andZY08 on hyperlipidemic golden hamsters. A hyperlipidemic model was established through a high cholesterol diet in golden hamsters, after which lyophilizedZJUIDS06 andZY08 were orally administered individually for 8 weeks. The physiological characteristics of golden hamsters and short chain fatty acid (SCFA) in the colon were assessed by automatic Biochemical Analyzer and gas choromatograph, respectively. A MiSeq sequencing-based analysis of the bacterial 16S rRNA gene (V3-V4 region) in the cecum content was performed to analyze the cecum microbiota. Correlations between sets of these variables were also investigated using the R package "corrplot." Results showed that neitherZJUIDS06 norZY08 inhibited body weight increase. However, supplementation withZJUIDS06 for 8 weeks increased colon SCFA levels (<0.05), decreased serum low-density lipoprotein, total cholesterol, and triglycerides levels, and also induced changes in the cecum microbiota of hyperlipidemic golden hamsters. Remarkably, oral administration ofZJUIDS06 increased the relative abundance ofin the cecum, which served as a biomarker for colon SCFA production and improvement of serum cholesterol levels. In a word,ZJUIDS06 improved hyperlipidemia in golden hamsters, which correlated with an increase in SCFA levels and relative abundance of, indicating its potential importance in functional foods that can help lower cholesterol.