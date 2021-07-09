Cancel
Stocks

Hot Stocks Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia Lead Lower-Risk Tech Play Near Buy Point

By NANCY GONDO
Investor's Business Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors seeking access to hot stocks in tech, artificial intelligence and self-driving cars but are afraid of a high level of risk have several options. One of them is Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV), which marked its third anniversary in April. The $957.7 million fund tracks the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index. It provides access not just to EV makers, but also those involved in self-driving software, lithium batteries, and materials such as lithium and cobalt.

StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Dow Jones Stock That Could Double Your Money

Digital revenue represents 35% of the business. Fidelity program members are “a compelling driver of repeat engagement and buying,” the CEO says. When we think of Dow Jones stocks, we think of solid businesses that offer steady profit and revenue over time. We also may think of annual dividend payments. Some stocks on the index -- such as Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola -- have even boosted their dividends for 50 straight years. These sorts of investments are the backbone of many portfolios.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

As the economy reopens, Square and its brick-and-mortar sellers should benefit. NVIDIA has its finger on the pulse of technology, with multiple potential tailwinds to drive it higher. The Trade Desk is successfully tapping into the massive digital advertising market. Ever since the beginning of 2021, it seems like investors...
StocksForbes

Stop Worrying And Learn To Trade Stock Market Corrections

The stock market last week was not impressed by the start of the earnings season. The large financial stocks JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Citigroup (C) all beat their earnings and revenues forecasts, but their stocks were down 2.5%, 1.9% and 2.3% respectively for the week. This action was consistent with the technical outlook, as stock market risk had increased just last week.
Posted by
Tech World

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy July 2021

If you are thinking of investment so this opportunity is best for you, after a pandemic the most people are work at home and this stage the tech industry is booming and you should be investing in this company to you make it a very huge return. here are some of the most popular and favourite tech companies stocks you should buy in 2021.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget Newegg, These Tech Stocks Are Better Buys

It took just days for online tech retailer Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG) to go from IPO stock to meme stock. After a lackluster beginning of public trading in late May, reports surfaced that the company had supply of highly sought after NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards, and the stock promptly went from just over $10 a share to briefly over $70 a share in early July. Since then, the share price has been cut in half from its peak as detractors have started betting against the e-tailer, but early Newegg investors are nevertheless still sitting on a hefty return in short order.
StocksZacks.com

3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip for Long-Term Retail Growth

Retail sales popped 0.6% in June compared to May, the Commerce Department reported Friday. This topped projections but marks growth against May’s decline. Despite the positive June retail expansion, consumer sentiment has slipped amid rising prices and inflation worries. The good thing is the nearly completely reopened U.S. economy is...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Bank Stocks to Buy on Dips – After the Correction

Bears did win a few battles last week, but the bulls are still in charge. That is the case with bank stocks. They’ve been on sale last few sessions, but that comes from a very high levels. In theory, investors should be looking to catch the falling knives in the sector. In reality, they also have to account for the market as a whole.
StocksPosted by
Fortune

As markets crash, Moderna shares see gains

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the Dow is plummeting Monday, shares of Moderna continue to gain ground. The pharma giant’s stock was up more than 6% as of 10:15 a.m. ET, hitting an all-time high as the Dow tumbled...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dives 800 Points On Covid-19 Fears; Apple, Tesla Stock Sell Off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 800 points Monday on rising Covid-19 fears. Apple and Tesla stock sold off in morning trade. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) moved down nearly 3% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) dropped 0.7% in today's stock market. McDonald's (MCD) broke out past a new buy point last week, but is back below the entry.
StocksStreet.Com

Where to Buy Microsoft as Tech Stocks Correct

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report may have been lost in the shuffle on Monday, but the software giant had investors’ attention early in the session. That’s after the White House said the cyberattack on the company came from China. It’s also as tech stocks and the overall market were under...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Boeing, Carnival, Goldman Sachs and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Delta, United, American Airlines, Boeing — Airline stocks fell in tandem as concerns about a rebound in Covid-19 cases intensified. Shares of Delta and American Airlines both lost about 4%. United declined over 5%. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing's stock also fell about 5%. Covid cases have ticked up in the U.S. this month with the delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated.

