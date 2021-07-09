Hot Stocks Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia Lead Lower-Risk Tech Play Near Buy Point
Investors seeking access to hot stocks in tech, artificial intelligence and self-driving cars but are afraid of a high level of risk have several options. One of them is Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV), which marked its third anniversary in April. The $957.7 million fund tracks the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index. It provides access not just to EV makers, but also those involved in self-driving software, lithium batteries, and materials such as lithium and cobalt.www.investors.com
