Hot Stocks Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia Lead Lower-Risk Tech Play Near Buy Point

It took just days for online tech retailer Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG) to go from IPO stock to meme stock. After a lackluster beginning of public trading in late May, reports surfaced that the company had supply of highly sought after NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards, and the stock promptly went from just over $10 a share to briefly over $70 a share in early July. Since then, the share price has been cut in half from its peak as detractors have started betting against the e-tailer, but early Newegg investors are nevertheless still sitting on a hefty return in short order.