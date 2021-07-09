Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheStreet

SAIC Announces Three New Executive Appointments In Human Resources And Finance

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the appointment of two new senior vice presidents of Human Resources (HR) and a new corporate controller.

SAIC appointed Heather Wilson to the role of senior vice president of HR, serving as the HR business partner to SAIC's Defense & Civilian Sector. The company also appointed Peter Kidd as its new senior vice president of Total Rewards, overseeing SAIC's Total Rewards strategy that includes compensation, benefits, rewards, incentives, and recognition programs aligned with the company's overarching strategy.

In addition, SAIC announced the appointment of Ben Wanjara as corporate controller. These positions represent a continued investment and commitment to the functions that enable the company's growth strategy.

Wilson and Kidd report to Michelle O'Hara, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at SAIC. Wanjara reports to executive vice president and chief financial officer Prabu Natarajan.

In her role, Wilson is responsible for bringing a business-centric approach to the entire employee life cycle — from the early stages of recruiting and onboarding through career development, training, and performance management. Prior to joining SAIC, Wilson held progressively responsible leadership roles at Northrop Grumman, obtaining extensive experience in all aspects of HR.

In his new role, Kidd partners with SAIC business leaders to design, implement and administer compensation and benefits programs designed to attract and retain talent. Prior to joining SAIC, Kidd worked at Perspecta managing a Total Rewards program and harmonizing the compensation and benefit programs of three legacy companies.

"As we continue to pursue our growth agenda, SAIC has been investing in our people as a means to enhance our customers' ability to deliver and enable the adoption of advanced technologies," said O'Hara. "These talented and experienced individuals bring a vast array of experience that will help the SAIC team achieve its strategic goals by driving and accelerating results-based outcomes."

As SAIC's corporate controller, Wanjara is responsible for SAIC's accounting operations, SEC reporting, technical accounting, and finance shared services. A professional with more than 22 years of experience working in Big Four accounting firms and companies across multiple industries, he most recently served as vice president and assistant corporate controller at Leidos, leading the technical accounting policy group, SEC reporting, revenue accounting, and consolidation teams, while also serving as a strategic business partner across functional areas. Wanjara is a certified public accountant (CPA), licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

"Ben's accounting and finance knowledge across different industries and his in-depth experiences as a business partner across several functional areas are just some of the reasons we are excited to have him lead our controller organization," said Natarajan. "His leadership and expertise will assist SAIC as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy and deliver strong program performance."

About SAIC

SAIC ® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are more than 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005018/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
873
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Vice Presidents#Human Resources#Sec#Nyse#Defense Civilian Sector#Total Rewards#Northrop Grumman#Perspecta#Sec#Leidos#Saic Saic#Fortune 500#Saic Com
Related
Virginia Business

Breeden Co. names three new executives

The Breeden Co., the Virginia Beach-based real estate firm, announced last week it has promoted two people to become vice presidents, as well as hiring a third person as a vice president. Brenda Karp, currently vice president of Breeden Realty, has been promoted to vice president of business development for...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Exxon Mobil appoints former Diageo executive as finance head

July 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Monday it appointed former Diageo Plc (DGE.L) and United Airlines (UAL.O) executive Kathryn Mikells as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 9. Mikells most recently held the finance head role at Diageo and was a member of its board of directors....
Wilmington, DEPosted by
TheStreet

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Appointment Of Martin Babler To Its Board Of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the appointment of Martin Babler to its Board of Directors. Mr. Babler brings to Prelude over 25 years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Principia Biopharma until its acquisition by Sanofi S.A. in October 2020. Mr. Babler will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.
Businessaithority.com

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team With The Addition Of 3 Tech Sales Executives

Managed Services Provider Adds Telecom and IT Sales Professionals Nathan Pavelka, Rik Eppard and Darrell Royal. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

One Equity Partners Completes Strategic Investment In Cicor Technologies Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 29 percent stake in Cicor Technologies Ltd. ("Cicor" or "the Company") (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading Swiss provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), to become the Company's largest shareholder.
Businessaithority.com

Telos Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Mark Bendza, accomplished corporate finance executive, to serve as CFO of leading cybersecurity company. Telos Corporation a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced it has appointed Mark Bendza as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 19, 2021.
Businessaithority.com

ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition Of IndraSoft

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, and creative, fields across the commercial and government sectors, announced the acquisition of IndraSoft Inc., a leading cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions provider to the federal government. IndraSoft’s team of more than 220 highly skilled consultants will be integrated into the ECS Missions Solutions business unit.
Businesssgbonline.com

True Velocity Appoints COO

True Velocity announced the appointment of manufacturing operations veteran Tom Weichel to COO. Weichel joins the ammunition maker following a 30-year career in manufacturing operations, engineering and executive management, most recently serving as vice president of worldwide fabrication operations for Texas Instruments. In three decades of industry experience, Weichel led...
Posted by
TheStreet

Shekar Ayyar Joins Altair Board Of Directors

TROY, Mich., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) announced that Shekar Ayyar has joined Altair's board of directors. "Shekar brings a wealth of consulting, strategy, and technical expertise in electronics, telecommunications, and software markets to our board of directors," said James R. Scapa, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Altair. "He has an outstanding track record of efficiently scaling technology businesses including both organic and inorganic growth."
TravelDailyNews.com

FCM announces two new European appointments

FCM, one of the world’s largest travel management companies, has announced two appointments to the European team. Andrew Boxall has moved to a newly created role as Executive General Manager of Supply & Revenue Management whilst Mick Heitzinger has moved from FCM’s parent company Flight Centre Travel Group to join FCM as European Head of Account Management.
martechseries.com

Frontier Communications Names Erin Kurtz Chief Communications Officer

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., today announced that Erin Kurtz has joined the Company as Chief Communications Officer. Ms. Kurtz comes to Frontier from XPO Logistics, Inc. where she was Senior Vice President, Communications. She reports to Nick Jeffery, Frontier’s Chief Executive Officer. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Massimo Arrigoni,...
Businessbizjournals

HanesBrands names new talent and diversity leader

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) has named LaTonya Groom vice president, talent and diversity, the Winston-Salem-based global apparel brands company announced last week. Groom joins HanesBrands from Northrop Grumman Corp., where she was senior director, talent management and development, with global responsibility for establishing and implementing a talent development strategy and diversity programs for a 90,000-plus employee base.
BusinessVirginia Business

Booz Allen Hamilton hires senior VP to lead AI practice for DOD

Matt Tarascio comes from Lockheed Martin Corp. McLean-based Fortune 500 global management consulting company Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. has hired Matt Tarascio as a senior vice president in its Strategic Innovation Group, it announced Wednesday. Tarascio will lead the analytics and artificial intelligence business to support the Department of Defense.
Posted by
TheStreet

MedMen Announces Permanent Appointment Of Tom Lynch As Chief Executive Officer

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today announced MedMen's current interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tom Lynch, will be appointed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective Thursday, July 15, 2021. Lynch has served as the interim Chief Executive Officer since March 2020.
aithority.com

Splunk Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments

Leading cloud data platform provider names its first Chief Cloud Officer, new Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer. Splunk Inc. provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, reinforced its commitment to helping organizations accelerate cloud success with a series of senior leadership appointments across its go-to-market and product teams. Effective immediately, Sendur Sellakumar has been named to the newly created role of senior vice president and Chief Cloud Officer; Claire Hockin has been appointed senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer; and Garth Fort has joined the company from AWS to become Splunk’s senior vice president and Chief Product Officer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
Business Insider

NG Energy Announces Appointment of New Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of D. Jeffrey Harder and Humberto Calderon Berti as directors of the Company. D. Jeffrey Harder was previously a partner with Deloitte LLP before his...
Posted by
TheStreet

Technology Industry Veteran Scott Wagner Joins True Wind As Head Of Strategic Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced that technology industry veteran Scott Wagner has joined the firm as Head of Strategic Capital. In this new role, Mr. Wagner will be responsible for leading True Wind's SPAC franchise and overseeing its operations. Mr. Wagner has been closely involved with True Wind Capital, having served as an independent board member to prior True Wind SPACs and as an advisor to the firm for over five years.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy