Wallbox Names Anders Pettersson To Post-Merger Combined Company Board Of Directors

BARCELONA, Spain and WESTBURY, N.Y., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced today that Anders Pettersson will join the Wallbox Board of Directors upon completion of Wallbox's business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II ("Kensington") (KCAC) , which is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

Mr. Pettersson brings over 35 years of global experience in sourcing, evaluating and acquiring businesses across the automotive aftermarket, cloud technology, personal safety, and health and wellness industries. This includes prior roles as Chief Executive Officer for several companies, most notably Thule Group, a world leader in products for sports and outdoor activities that is well known in the automotive aftermarket industry. He currently serves as chairman of the Brink Group, a leading towing hitch business in Europe, in addition to serving on the boards of directors of other innovative companies.

Enric Asunción, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wallbox, commented, "We are thrilled that Anders Pettersson will be joining our board. His experience, particularly in building powerful brands in the automotive aftermarket through his understanding of both the consumer market and what is required to certify products with automotive OEMs, will help us continue to grow our leading position in residential and semi-public smart charging and energy management solutions."

"Efficient and affordable electric vehicle charging technology, particularly at home and at office sites, will be a critical enabler of EV penetration," said Anders Pettersson. "Wallbox checks all of the necessary boxes with respect to what makes for a successful business model, and I look forward to playing an advisory role as the company grows."

Justin Mirro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kensington, added, "As a board member for Kensington, Anders' experience has been invaluable in our search for the right business partner. His understanding of how the automotive aftermarket brand market works was one of the many validating factors that supported our decision to enter into the proposed business combination with Wallbox, and he will be a great addition to the combined company board."

"We are already present in 67 countries today and are a go-to for several auto OEMs on a continental, regional, and country basis. However, widespread EV adoption is only in its early stages, and as such our future addressable market is significant in size," continued Mr. Asunción. "We look forward to Anders further amplifying our already deep experience with growing into new markets and with new partners."

About WallboxWallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 60 countries.

Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox's mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 500 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Wallbox and Kensington announced a business combination in June 2021 that is expected to result in Wallbox becoming a publicly traded company on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "WBX".

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About KensingtonKensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (KCAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the automotive and automotive-related sector. The company is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners ("KCP") and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Dan Huber. The company is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Nicole Nason, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

For additional information, please visit www.autospac.com.

Additional InformationThis communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Wallbox Chargers, S.L. ("Wallbox"), Wallbox B.V. and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II ("Kensington"). This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transaction, Wallbox B.V. will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form F-4 that will include a proxy statement of Kensington in connection with Kensington's solicitation of proxies for the vote by Kensington's shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction and other matters as may be described in the registration statement. Wallbox and Kensington also plan to file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction and a proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to holders of shares of Kensington's Class A ordinary shares. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM F-4 AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Wallbox and Kensington will be available without charge at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when available, without charge, from Wallbox's website at www.wallbox.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can be obtained, when available, without charge, from Kensington's website at www.autospac.com.

Participants in the SolicitationsWallbox, Wallbox B.V., Kensington and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Kensington's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. You can find more information about Kensington's directors and executive officers in Kensington's final prospectus dated February 25, 2021 and filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or SolicitationThis communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

Caution About Forward-Looking StatementsThe information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Kensington's proposed business combination with Wallbox, Kensington's ability to consummate the transaction, the development and performance of Wallbox's products (including the timeframe for development of such products), the benefits of the transaction and the combined company's future financial performance, as well as the combined company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "are designed to," "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Wallbox disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Wallbox cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either Kensington or Wallbox. In addition, Wallbox cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to the following uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Wallbox's and Kensington's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein: Wallbox's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Wallbox to grow and manage growth profitably following the business combination; risks relating to the outcome and timing of the Company's development of its charging and energy management technology and related manufacturing processes; intense competition in the electric vehicle charging space; risks related to health pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that Wallbox may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the possibility that the expected timeframe for, and other expectations regarding the development and performance of, Wallbox products will differ from current assumptions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Kensington or Wallbox, the combined company or others following the announcement of the business combination; the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Kensington or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Kensington or Wallbox as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and underlying assumptions with respect to shareholder redemptions. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in Kensington's periodic filings with the SEC, and, when available, proxy statement/prospectus of Wallbox B.V. in the registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC. Kensington's and Wallbox B.V.'s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

For Wallbox

InvestorsICR, Inc. investors@wallbox.com

MediaICR, Inc. WallboxPR@icrinc.com

For Kensington Dan Huber dan@kensington-cap.com703-674-6514

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wallbox-names-anders-pettersson-to-post-merger-combined-company-board-of-directors-301328618.html

SOURCE Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II

