Ashley HomeStore Introduces New Baby & Kids Furniture Category

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley HomeStore (Ashley), the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in the U.S., has entered the market with a new category introduction, launching Ashley Baby & Kids. This product launch includes an expansion in styles and silhouettes as well as attracting a broader age demographic through partnerships with popular brands such as Delta Children, Million Dollar Baby Classic, Donco and Little Seeds.

"Ashley Baby & Kids will expand our furniture assortment and will now provide furnishings for every life stage"

The new Ashley baby and toddler assortment will include everything from cribs and gliders to toddler mattresses and changing tables. Although youth furniture is not new to Ashley, this new category will take these products to the next level, with the introduction of trend right styles like floor beds, loft-style bunk beds and other fun and whimsical youth products. Display techniques in stores have been updated to appeal to a broader demographic allowing teens and tweens to feel excited and inspired about the new products!

Ashley's commitment to safety is always at the forefront of their product development, which is why we have partnered with a brand like Delta Children, who is #1 in safety and has been in the business for over 50 years creating safe, sustainable and stylish products at affordable prices. In addition, select Delta Children products sold at Ashley are Greenguard Gold certified, indicating they meet the stringent emission standards that contribute to healthier home environments.

"Ashley Baby & Kids will expand our furniture assortment and will now provide furnishings for every life stage," said Kelly Davis, Sr. Director of Marketing Strategy at Ashley HomeStore.

"Being a family company, we understand the everyday challenges of parenting, which is why we want to ensure our customers have ease of mind when designing their nursery and kids rooms."

Starting July 6th, Ashley customers are able to shop the Baby & Kids products at select Ashley destinations, and the full assortment on ashleyfurniture.com/c/baby-and-toddler/ and ashleyfurniture.com/c/kids/.

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,025 locations in 60 countries.

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley HomeStore online at www.ashleyhomestore.com. "Like" Ashley HomeStore on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

Media Contact: Carolina Meneses cmeneses@ashleyfurniture.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashley-homestore-introduces-new-baby--kids-furniture-category-301328020.html

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore

