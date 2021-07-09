Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South San Francisco, CA

GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (GBT) - Get Report today announced that on July 1, 2021, the compensation committee of GBT's board of directors granted 23 new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 9,600 shares of the company's common stock with a per share exercise price of $37.34 and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 94,320 shares of the company's common stock. These awards were made under GBT's Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT's board of directors in January 2017 and has been amended and restated from time to time.

About Global Blood TherapeuticsGlobal Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta ® (voxelotor) tablets, the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company's next generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT's drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact:Steven Immergut (media)650-410-3258 simmergut@gbt.com

Courtney Roberts (investors)650-351-7881 croberts@gbt.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
873
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
South San Francisco, CA
Business
City
South San Francisco, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Board Of Directors#Exercise#Gbt#Nasdaq Listing Rule#Scd#Inclacumab#P Selectin#Www Gbt Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
FDA
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists from Aug 9

Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday. Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy