NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

DALLAS, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NREF) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET ( 10:00 a.m. CT), to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 800-353-6461 or, for international callers, +1 334-323-0501 and using passcode Conference ID: 8342614. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://nref.nexpoint.com. An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, August 5, 2021 by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 8342614.

The Company plans to issue a presentation with second quarter financial results before market open on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact: Jackie GrahamInvestor Relations JGraham@nexpoint.com 833.463.6697Media inquiries: MediaRelations@nexpoint.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-call-301328312.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

