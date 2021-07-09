DataMaster defendant appears in circuit court, next dates set

IN CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 19th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST VI-A, Plaintiff, v. ASSET ACCEPTANCE, LLC, as successor in interest to Fifth Third Bank; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OFFICE OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY; UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NONRECORD CLAIMANTS; LAKE BARRINGTON SHORES CONDOMINIUM SIX HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; LAKE BARRINGTON COMMUNITY HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF CHERYL SOMMER a/k/a CHERYL L. SOMMER, deceased; LLOYD DAVID HANSEN; JOEL KNOSHER as Special Representative of Cheryl Sommer a/k/a Cheryl L. Sommer, Defendants. No. 19 CH 966 mailing address - 320 Oak Hill Rd, Unit 6, Lake Barrington, IL 60010, a/k/a 320 Oak Hill Rd., Unit 6, Barrington, IL 60010; location address - 24320 N. Oak Hill Rd., Lake Barrington, IL 60010 NOTICE BY PUBLICATION The requisite affidavit for publication having been filed, notice is hereby given to the following: Lloyd David Hansen, Unknown Heirs and Legatees of Cheryl Sommer a/k/a Cheryl L. Sommer, deceased, Unknown Owners and Nonrecord Claimants, Generally. Notice is hereby given to Defendants in the above-entitled suit that the above-named Plaintiff has filed its Complaint in said Court for Foreclosure pursuant to the mortgage foreclosure laws of the State of Illinois, of the lands and premises in the Complaint situated in Lake County, State of Illinois: PARCEL 1: UNIT 393 KNOLLWOOD IN LAKE BARRINGTON SHORES CONDOMINIUM SIX, AS DELINEATED ON A SURVEY OF PART OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 43 NORTH, RANGE 9, EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, IN LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS, WHICH SURVEY IS ATTACHED AS EXHIBIT B TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM, RECORDED NOVEMBER 9, 1978 AS DOCUMENT 1959582 TOGETHER WITH ITS UNDIVIDED .9920 PERCENTAGE INTEREST IN COMMON ELEMENTS. PARCEL 2: EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER LAKE BARRINGTON SHORE ROAD, OLD BARN ROAD, SHORE LlNE ROAD, OAK HILL ROAD, VALLEY VIEW AND TIMBER RIDGE, AS SHOWN ON EXHIBIT B OF DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM RECORDED NOVEMBER 9, 1978, AS DOCUMENT 1959582 (AND NOT MADE PART OF THE CONDOMINIUM). PIN: 13-11-300-236. Common address: mailing address - 320 Oak Hill Rd, Unit 6, Lake Barrington, IL 60010, a/k/a 320 Oak Hill Rd., Unit 6, Barrington, IL 60010; location address - 24320 N. Oak Hill Rd., Lake Barrington, IL 60010. that summons was duly issued out of the said Court against you as provided by law, and that said suit is now pending. The said Complaint is for the foreclosure of the mortgage. NOW THEREFORE, unless you, the said above-named Defendants, file your appearance in the said suit in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lake County, Illinois, on or before August 9, 2021, default may be entered against you at any time after that day and Judgment entered in accordance with the prayer of said Complaint. Stephen G. Daday Nathan J. Buikema Klein, Daday, Aretos & O'Donoghue, LLC 1051 Perimeter Drive, Suite 300 Schaumburg, IL 60173 847-590-8700 Firm No. 3127015 Kdaonotices@kdaolaw.com I3171838 (4566422) , posted 07/09/2021.