PlantVine Celebrates Its 4th Anniversary With Contests And Promotions Throughout July

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

MIAMI, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantVine is celebrating its fourth anniversary throughout July with a garden-full of special offers, plus a contest cultivated just for plant-lovers.

The celebration kicks off on July 6. The Contest features weekly prize drawings on July 9, 16, 23 and 30. The prizes are:

  • Week 1: Golden Pothos Vine
  • Week 2: Chinese Fan Palm
  • Week 3: Philodendron Gloriosum
  • Week 4: Popular Houseplant Box

It's easy to enter. Contestants should check the simple entry instructions on Instagram at @plantvine, or go to www.plantvine.com/giveaway.

As a special Anniversary offer, there are two ongoing promotions during July:

  1. Customers who order plants at $75+ from July 13-27 and who use the code "Birthday" will receive a Medium Golden Pothos, click here to shop.
  2. From July 6 to 19, the XL Monstera Deliciosa is 40% off: Regularly $160, Now $96, click here to shop.

PlantVine is also celebrating their much-anticipated nursery expansion, which had been delayed by the pandemic. And the fans have spoken. PlantVine is happy to announce "Darryl's Discoveries" is making a comeback. The popular feature on @plantvine and @plantvineexotics showcases Darryl Tackoor's (PlantVine co-founder) fabulous finds of rare and collectible plants the company has sourced for clients as special additions to their collection. Click here to learn more.

Tackoor comments, "After the long, hard isolation we've all experienced during the pandemic, I feel like spring has sprung. We have so much to celebrate: four fabulous years in business, our completed expansion, and most of all, the incredible support of our customers during some truly challenging times."

PlantVine got its start in South Florida in 2017. Co-founders Danny Munevar and Darryl Tackoor combined their technical experience with a deep knowledge, and love for, plants and gardens. What quickly set the company apart was its unique process. Plants are hand-picked from local growers and customers receive a photo of their plant before it is packed and shipped to ensure satisfaction.

Contact: Haley Sanders, (844)-989-4567 / marketing@plantvine.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantvine-celebrates-its-4th-anniversary-with-contests-and-promotions-throughout-july-301328472.html

SOURCE PlantVine

