By PR Newswire
 10 days ago

DETROIT, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --WADL-Detroit, the last independent commercial station in Detroit the 15 th largest market representing 1.6% of the population, has secured the MyNetwork starting September 20,2021.

Kevin Adell built WADL from a construction permit 31 years ago and currently has first run syndication programming.

Mr. Adell says he has not been this excited since his bar mitzvah.

MEDIA CONTACTS: MORT MEISNER ASSOCIATES

MORT MEISNER, 248-613-0948

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-switches-station-in-detroit-301328480.html

SOURCE WADL-Detroit

