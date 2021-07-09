Cancel
Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market (2020 To 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Screening Laboratory Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global drug screening laboratory market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global drug screening laboratory market to grow with a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on drug screening laboratory market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on drug screening laboratory market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global drug screening laboratory market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global drug screening laboratory market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Segment CoveredThe global drug screening laboratory market is segmented on the basis of sample type, and end user.The Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type

  • Urine Samples
  • Breath Samples
  • Oral Fluid Samples
  • Hair Samples
  • Other

The Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User

  • Hospital Laboratories
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Other

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Biorad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Alere, Inc.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA
  • Siemens AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Express Diagnostics International Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the drug screening laboratory market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the drug screening laboratory market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global drug screening laboratory market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Executive Summary 3. Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Drug Screening Laboratory Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sample Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Drug Screening Laboratory Market 4. Drug Screening Laboratory Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type5.1. Urine Samples5.2. Breath Samples5.3. Oral Fluid Samples5.4. Hair Samples5.5. Other 6. Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User6.1. Hospital Laboratories6.2. Clinical Laboratories6.3. Other 7. Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Region 2020-20267.1. North America7.1.1. North America Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type7.1.2. North America Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User7.1.3. North America Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Country7.2. Europe7.2.1. Europe Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type7.2.2. Europe Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User7.2.3. Europe Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Country7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Country7.4. RoW7.4.1. RoW Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type7.4.2. RoW Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User7.4.3. RoW Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sub-region 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. Abbott Laboratories8.2.2. Hoffmann-La Roche AG8.2.3. Biorad Laboratories, Inc.8.2.4. Alere, Inc.8.2.5. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA8.2.6. Siemens AG8.2.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.8.2.8. Danaher Corporation8.2.9. Express Diagnostics International Inc. 8.2.10. Quest Diagnostics IncorporatedFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmg45j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drug-screening-laboratory-market-2020-to-2026---industry-analysis-trends-market-size-and-forecasts-301328594.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

