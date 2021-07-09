Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Global Scalable Drone System: German Innovation Award Goes To HHLA Sky

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

HAMBURG, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HHLA Sky has won the Deutscher Innovationspreis in the start-up category. WirtschaftsWoche, Accenture and EnBW joined forces to present the prestigious award for the 12th time on 25 June with the goal of recognising the forward-looking projects of German companies. The prize aims to promote "inventive spirits, forward, new and outside-the-box thinking, undiscovered geniuses, clever researchers and unique ideas".

The honour went to a scalable drone management system, which can simultaneously control more than 100 industrial drones around the globe - all from a single control centre: https://hhla-sky.de/en/drone-system/technology

Lothar Müller, Managing Director HHLA Sky: "Our team is delighted with the award, which perfectly matches HHLA's motto - the gateway to the future!"

Matthias Gronstedt, Managing Director and responsible for Research & Development at HHLA Sky: "Thanks to the active support of our parent company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, we managed to develop a technology that has no equal anywhere in the world. It will make the usage of drones more efficient and attractive for industrial customers."

HHLA Sky is leading the automation of the industrial use of drone fleets around the globe - centrally managed and monitored by a single integrated control center. For this purpose, the start-up of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is providing an advanced technology platform. As a technological leader, HHLA Sky advises users on how to better and more efficiently achieve their business and financial goals with drone solutions. https://hhla-sky.de/en/

A Video on this site shows the purpose of this drone system: https://hhla-sky.de/en/about-us/hhla-sky-wins-german-innovation-award

This enlightening story can provide readers with more information: https://hhla.de/en/magazine/with-a-faresighted-system-to-the-future

Listeners may also choose to hear this audio file (only available in German): https://hhla.de/magazin/hhla-sky-loesungen-fuer-drohnen

HHL Sky will be happy to supply media with additional photos or video material on request. Please mail to Melanie: Freiwald@hhla.de

Contact Melanie Freiwald HHLA Sky GmbH Bei St. Annen 1 D 20457 Hamburg +49 151 56829438 Freiwald@hhla.de

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-scalable-drone-system-german-innovation-award-goes-to-hhla-sky-301328418.html

SOURCE HHLA Sky GmbH

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
873
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Scalable#Management System#Accenture#German#Wirtschaftswoche#Enbw#Research Development#Hhl Sky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Engineeringroboticsbusinessreview.com

A Review of the 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards

Welcome to Episode 45 of The Robot Report Podcast, where each week Robot Report editor Steve Crowe and Mobile Robot Guide editor Mike Oitzman review the latest robotics, automation and intelligent systems news and announcements, and interview leading roboticists, leaders of innovative robotics companies, and other key members of the robotics community.
ElectronicsDRONELIFE

GE Industrial Drones Hit the Global Market: Microdrones Partnership

World energy leader GE and global mapping solutions provider Microdrones have partnered to bring GE industrial drones to market. The worldwide licensing partnership will allow Microdrones to “bring the GE industrial drone line to market globally, providing professionals access to powerful aerial surveying technology that will enable them to work more efficiently, accurately, safely and profitably,” says a Microdrones press release.
ElectronicsPosted by
WestfairOnline

ON A MISSION, BECOMING FASTEST-GROWING GLOBAL DRONE PROVIDER

Aquiline Drones (AD), an American-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and cloud solutions provider for commercial drone operations in Hartford recently announced it has purchased 50% of the capital of Aerialtronics, an end-to-end solutions developer in the Netherlands that uses drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT data to provide real-time insights for a variety…
Electronicsstereonet.com

Wilson Benesch Continues to Innovate Analogue Replay - GMT One System

Wilson Benesch has research and development at its very heart and was founded in 1989 following two years of such work. The company unveiled its first product in 1990, the Wilson Benesch Turntable (WBT). Following Wilson Benesch's innovative work that introduced the use of carbon fibre composite structures in high-end...
SocietyElectronicsWeekly.com

Winning innovations for Royal Society Of Chemistry’s Awards

Four tech innovators are the winners of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Emerging Technologies Competition 2021. The ninth edition of the competition’s final, held over two days, saw 24 finalists pitching to a panel of judges from some of the world’s largest organisations, including AstraZeneca, PepsiCo and Unilever. The winners...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Announcing the AI Innovation Awards winners at Transform 2021

After hearing from AI executives, scientists, and leaders during the Transform 2021 virtual conference, it is clear innovation in the field abounds. The AI Innovation Awards caps off a week of celebrating companies and individuals pushing the AI boundaries to discover new capabilities. The third annual AI Innovation Awards honors...
Medical & Biotechvegetablegrowersnews.com

Innovation Icon Award goes to Autonomous Pivot, Bloomfield Robotics

Innovation Icon Award goes to Autonomous Pivot, Bloomfield Robotics. SVG Ventures and Forbes have announced that Israeli-based Autonomous Pivot and U.S.-based Bloomfield Robotics are the two winners of the Innovation Icon Award at the seventh annual Demo Day at the Forbes-THRIVE Future of Food Summit. During Demo Day, 12 global...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Scalable Display Technologies Used in Discovery's New Global Headquarters

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Scalable Display Technologies has announced that technology integrator AV Innovative Design selected it to provide projection edge-blending technologies in Discovery’s new global headquarters in New York City. Discovery recently relocated its global headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, to New York City. The new headquarters is designed to be a...
MLBinsideevs.com

Volkswagen Group BEVs To Be Based On Scalable Systems Platform

When the modern electrification of cars started a decade ago, the first series-produced models were based on modified conventional cars and platforms. Then, we saw an introduction of the first dedicated battery-electric platforms and a gradual expansion of them. At the current stage, manufacturers appear to be switching to a...
ElectronicsDRONELIFE

Drone Tech Innovation Will Flow Emergency Footage Directly to 911 Call Centers

A new techno-marriage is about to give 911 dispatchers a life-saving view from above thanks to drone innovation. Public-safety tech firm Carbyne this week announced a partnership with Edgybees, a provider of high-precision, geo-registration software for aerial video. The new integration will help improve response time and accuracy during emergencies by flowing real-time drone video footage directly from the scene to 911 dispatchers and command centers.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry Mergers And Acquisitions Report: Supplier Performance Benchmarking, Market Trends, Competitive Intelligence

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry - Implications and Outlook - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report is the third edition of our analysis of mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry.This...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Catalog Management Systems industry

Is a meticulous documentation of every detail related with all the parameters linked with the industry. The Catalog Management Systems market study includes the detailed understandingof all the important financial matters coupled with the global Catalog Management Systems industry. The details related to the Catalog Management Systems industry valuation at all times along with the numerical data to support it is included the market study. The growth pattern in the Catalog Management Systems market performance is included in the study. Further as the report progresses, user relevant insights on industry overview and growth relevant factors have been touched-upon thoroughly. The anticipated rate for the future growth of the global Catalog Management Systems market is also offered in the industry analysis report.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track "Marketing Automation Software" Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Automation Software will grow at a CAGR of 9.82% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Marketing Automation Software requirements.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Burloak Technologies Scales Capacity With California Additive Manufacturing Facility

OAKVILLE, ON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced the establishment of its second additive manufacturing center in Camarillo, California. With the addition of this facility, Burloak Technologies becomes North America's first multi-site additive manufacturing services provider, offering full Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM) expertise at scale.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks To Advance Field Service Management Solutions In The Energy Sector

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile field operations management solutions company specializing in the energy industry, from Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth and enterprise software companies. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Innovative Business Models Fuel The Global Shared Mobility Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Revenue for the global shared mobility market is expected to exceed $1 billion by the end of 2025. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the global shared mobility market is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by late 2021 or early 2022. Comprising of traditional carsharing, peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing, e-hailing, ridesharing, bikesharing, demand-responsive transit (DRT), and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), the industry has been adversely affected by COVID-19, which has significantly altered consumer mobility preferences and requirements. As a result, shared mobility companies are pursuing strategies to mitigate new business challenges, especially the steep decline in demand for services. In the short term, operators have diversified their business models to include delivery services for groceries, food and eCommerce packages. However, by 2025, global revenues for the shared mobility market are estimated to reach $1,002.84 billion, up from $305.92 billion in 2020, expanding at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Stem Cell Banking Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Service Type, Bank Type, Utilization, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Stem cell banking is one of the most promising as well...

Comments / 0

Community Policy