BP's #BOTS Day 1 Notebook
Day one of #BOTS did not disappoint. Teams from all over the country competed and some high level basketball was played. Take a look at my takeaways from the first day. The 2023 guard may have had the best day out of any player in attendance. Playing up in the 17U bracket for Team Judah Nation, Bronson went off for a game high 29 points in his first game. He shot the ball extremely well, going 5-8 from three. In a tight game against Hawks Elite, he made shot after shot to lead his team to a win in front of several college coaches that were inquiring about him by the end of the game. Bronson opened a lot of eyes with his scoring ability.
