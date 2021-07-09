Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

BP's #BOTS Day 1 Notebook

By Brianna Patton
hoopseen.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay one of #BOTS did not disappoint. Teams from all over the country competed and some high level basketball was played. Take a look at my takeaways from the first day. The 2023 guard may have had the best day out of any player in attendance. Playing up in the 17U bracket for Team Judah Nation, Bronson went off for a game high 29 points in his first game. He shot the ball extremely well, going 5-8 from three. In a tight game against Hawks Elite, he made shot after shot to lead his team to a win in front of several college coaches that were inquiring about him by the end of the game. Bronson opened a lot of eyes with his scoring ability.

hoopseen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Bots#Notebook#Bp#Team Judah Nation#Hawks Elite#Tsf#Team Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Louisville, KYhoopseen.com

Josh Tec's Grassroots Showdown Notebook: Day One

LOUISVILLE, KY — One of my favorite events of this AAU season was our Grassroots Showcase in Louisville back in April. Combined with NY2LA and Ohio Basketball, we put on a historic event in a venue that I spent a lot of time in growing up. When I heard that we were going to run it back during the live period, my anticipation was through the roof, and the first day of the Grassroots Showdown didn’t disappoint. Here are some notes from Friday’s slate of games:
Fishers, IN247Sports

Recruiting Day Four: adidas Invitational/Gold Gauntlet Regional notebook

FISHERS, Ind. - After spending day one of the open period in Birmingham, Ala., for the adidas 3SSB Louisville head coach Chris Mack made the trek north to the adidas Invitational/Gold Gauntlet Regional in Fishers, Ind. The Finch Creek Fieldhouse hosted a five-court event that drew coaches from all divisions to watch prospects from across the region.
Hoover, AL247Sports

Recruiting Day Three: adidas 3SSB event Notebook

HOOVER, Ala. - The Midwest Basketball Club 17s team took center stage on Thursday during the opening day of the adidas 3SSB event at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. And stars Reed Sheppard and Gabe Cupps were up to the challenge. Cupps finished with 28 points and scored a couple of...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Star players the Hawks could target in a trade to pair with Trae Young

Personally, I’m in favor of keeping this Hawks core together and building around what Atlanta accomplished in 2021. I talked about which of these guys I think are untouchable in trade talks here. However, there is the possibility that Travis Schlenk decides to get bold and parlay some of his very valuable assets into a superstar. A lot of names have been floated, but like the free agent market, the trade market isn’t looking great. I could see the Hawks making a big move if they can get a guy for a really good price, or if they decide to perform a sign-and-trade with John Collins. Even though I want to keep the band together, I figured I’d take a look at some of the stars the Hawks could be interested in.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis, Tar Heels tracking rising seven-footer

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program checked in on a rising seven-footer in the class of 2022 on Friday. The Tar Heels’ 2022 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, features a pair of 6-foot-9-inch centers and a rising 4-star point guard in Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble. It’s the composition of their three-man class that makes it all the more interesting that Davis took time to watch seven-foot center Vince Iwuchukwu at the Peach Jam on Friday.
Sportschapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Beware Agent Bidding

With the NIL disaster looming, only the NCAA can save it from itself. Supposedly, the NCAA’s recent set of guidelines has no real jurisdiction over colleges that want to make their own rules or go by the state laws that have been put into place. Governor Roy Cooper issued an...
BasketballMarietta Daily Journal

UConn women's notebook: DeBerry seeks USA U-19 spot

Jul. 7—STORRS — Amari DeBerry hopes to see an immediate benefit from her summer session with the UConn women's basketball team. The Huskies' 6-foot-5 freshman center will head to Washington, D.C. on July 20 to take part in the final round of USA Basketball's U-19 national team trials. Nine players, including UConn freshman Azzi Fudd, were named to the team in May after trials in Denver. DeBerry is one of five finalists for the three remaining spots on the roster for the team that will play in the 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary.
Florida StateGatorsports.com

Gators notebook: New No. 1, Florida’s SECMD attendees

The Florida football team had a photo shoot this week, with several players revealing new jersey numbers. The most notable change is wide receiver Jacob Copeland, who has been awarded No. 1 by Gators coach Dan Mullen. Copeland is the lone returning starter in Florida’s receiving corps and led the team last season in yards per catch.
Basketballhoopseen.com

BP's Final #BOTS Takeaways

Best of the South was a huge success. There were so many games being played under one roof. I got to watch four straight days of high level basketball being played and there was a lot to take away from the event. Elijah Wyche Impresses. I have seen Elijah Wyche...
NBAYardbarker

Travis Schlenk needs to find a backup point guard to shore up the roster

There aren’t too many holes on the Hawks roster, as almost every single critical piece is under team control for the time being. There are obvious concerns the Hawks front office won’t be willing to match a massive offer sheet for John Collins, but there is optimism the two sides will come to an agreement. Even if that does come to fruition, though, the roster needs tweaking in hopes of improvement — complacency is death.
College Sportschatsports.com

Notebook: Leipold Gears Up for First Big 12 Media Day

“Lance is somebody I’ve been very familiar with, met him several times,” Klieman said. “Kansas made a great hire. Lance Leipold is a great football coach but is a first-class guy. I was happy for Lance.”. When Pooka Williams made the jump to Kansas, coach David Beaty said the Jayhawks...
MLBchapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Star-Crossed Game

Baseball has become America’s game once again. The Major League All-Star Game is tonight and will have to go some to equal the Home Run Derby Monday night. It was not only a spectacle of home run missiles in high altitude of Colorado, it represented the country as it is today more than ever.
High SchoolFlorida Times-Union

High school notebook: Nease's Grant Stevens selects Coastal Carolina

A trip directly up the Atlantic coastline is ahead for Nease's Grant Stevens. The rising senior tight end announced his commitment to play college football at Coastal Carolina, the second Panther to confirm his college plans in about a week. Last week, Nease two-way lineman Sam Dec committed to Army.
NBAYardbarker

Travis Schlenk comments on the future of John Collins

As I talked about yesterday, deciding whether or not to extend John Collins will be Travis Schlenk’s most critical season of the offseason. Collins has shown improvements in all areas each season since being drafted back in 2017, but he wants a max contract or something close to it. The Hawks will have to decide if he’s worth that.
NBAThe Ringer

Will the Hawks Become the New Model for NBA Rebuilds?

Travis Schlenk was on the hot seat this season. It was playoffs or bust after the Hawks general manager spent $134 million on Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic in free agency. Things hit rock bottom in March, when Atlanta dropped to 14-20 and fired head coach Lloyd Pierce. But Schlenk now looks like a visionary after his team’s surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks have one of the best young cores in the NBA and should contend for a long time. All the pieces of his plan have fallen into place.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: 2021 NBA Draft 11th pick big board

With the NBA Draft less than a month away and the Charlotte Hornets being cemented into the 11th overall pick barring a trade, Charlotte can start to key in on draft prospects who make the most sense for the Hornets at 11. This isn’t your traditional big board where I...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks should keep tabs on Isaiah Briscoe in the Big 3

Former Atlanta Hawks players Joe Johnson and Josh Smith had our attention last weekend as the former teammates faced off in Week 1 of the Big 3. It was a good duel with Johnson’s Trilogy besting Smith’s Bivouac. For what it’s worth Johnson set the league record for points in a game with 34 (in a win) on Saturday while Smith will take the court Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy